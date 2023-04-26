Could there be ‘friction’ between Fatima and Shaun on I’m A Celeb 2023? A body language expert certainly thinks so.

The comment comes after Fatima Whitbread was spotted “pulling faces” at Shuan Ryder during yesterday’s (April 25) episode.

The new spin-off series, I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, started earlier this week. There have already been hints of some early tensions, with old rivals Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith finding themselves reunited 13 years on from their epic feud.

Now, two days into the series, a body language expert has weighed in on the tensions and alliances that might be beginning to form. And he’s made some unexpected predictions.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton predicted that Shaun and Gillian might not be the duo we need to worry about. According to Darren, it looks like it could be Fatima who will clash with Shaun.

Fatima wasn’t impressed by Shaun’s snoring last night (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2023: ‘Friction’ predicted

He said: “The niceness and pleasantness is beginning to wear off within the camp now. We saw Fatima pulling a few faces at Shaun over his snoring. She eventually went over to him and told him to stop. I predict there will be friction between them.”

Fatima’s actions were indeed a hot topic from viewers on Twitter following the show, with many jokes being made. After being woken up by Fatima, Shaun said he thought that she “had come to assassinate me”.

Could Shaun come to blows with Fatima? (Credit: ITV)

‘Dominant matriarch’ identified

Darren also made observations about other campmates. The body language expert called Janice “the dominant matriarch” in the group, saying: “She’s already calling the shots in a lot of ways and started to hold court within the camp and make herself known.”

At the other end of the spectrum, he identified Jordan as the celeb who “appears to be struggling the most”. He said that the dancer was “display[ing] signals of nerves and uneasiness in the camp”.

Darren also theorised that while Helen “comes over like she’s struggling” she may be simply “playing the damsel in distress card”. He believes that she has “some hidden depths” that will make her a dark horse in the jungle.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues tonight on ITV 1 and ITVX at 9pm.

