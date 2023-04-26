Three new campmates joined the I’m A Celeb line-up last night (April 25), but fans of the show were left less than impressed.

The first episode of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa on Monday welcomed back 10 memorable past contestants – Amir Khan, Jordan Banjo, Helen Flanagan, Carol Vorderman, Fatima Whitbread, Phil Tufnell, Janice Dickinson, Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith.

Now, three further celebs have been added to the line-up. But it seems they weren’t what ITV viewers were expecting…

I’m A Celeb has welcomed back a host of familiar faces (Credit: ITV)

Three new campmates join the I’m A Celeb line-up

Ever since the spin-off was announced, there has been speculation over which iconic jungle alumni would be making a return.

Many names were thrown into the mix, with fans desperate to see a return from some of the show’s most iconic contestants such as Gemma Collins, Alison Hammond and Caitlyn Kenner.

Widely tipped to be making a return were Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney. Joe won the show back in 2008, while Dean kept the nation entertained with his hilarious reactions to the eating challenges in 2006.

When neither appeared on the launch show, fans assumed that they would be some of the next celebs to arrive. However, last night, three new campmates were announced to be on their way, and Joe and Dean weren’t amongst them.

Myleene Klass was among the new I’m A Celeb campmates (Credit: ITV)

Instead, we were told that Corrie-star Andy Whyment, Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo and Hear’Say’s Myleene Klass would be returning to our screens.

These three celebs took part in 2019, 2017 and 2006 respectively. Made in Chelsea star Toff was crowned Queen of the Jungle, while Andy was runner-up to Jacqueline Jossa.

George Toffolo won the show in 2017 (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to new campmates

Many viewers took to Twitter to react to the show.

Some viewers were over the moon with the new arrivals, with Andy being a particular popular choice.

Eh no Joe Swash. WHAT.

One person tweeted: “ANDY IS BACK BABY” in full capitals. Someone else said: “WE’RE GETTING ANDY BACK!” Myleene and Toff also received positive reactions, with one person tweeting: “Myleene and Toff are the very top level of #ImACeleb contestants. Good to have them back.”

Andy was a popular choice to return to I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Jungle ‘royalty’ missing

However, many fans are feeling underwhelmed with the lineup.

“I’m sorry but where are these legends?” tweeted one person, alongside a photo of camp royalty Kim Woodburn, Gemma Collins and Lady Colin Campbell.

Another person said: “Umm… where’s Joe Swash and Alison Hammond? I honestly think they should be part of the series too.”

Someone else commented on the “strange cast”, saying: “When I think of I’m a Celebrity I think of Katie Price, Peter Andre and Gemma Collins.”

By far the most popular choices to return, though, were Dean and Joe. “Am I the only one who thought Joe Swash was going to be going into camp?” said one. Another added: “Eh no Joe Swash. WHAT.” A third commented: “Where’s Joe Swash?”

Others wanted Dean to return. One said: “Where’s Dean Gaffney?” Another added: “Where is Gaffers?!” A third said: “When’s Gaffers joining???”

Fingers crossed for later this week…!

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa airs on weeknights at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

