Myleene Klass / Georgia Toffolo / Andy Whyment on I'm A Celebrity South Africa
TV

I’m A Celebrity…South Africa viewers divided over surprise return

The star's return didn't go down well with every viewer

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

I’m A Celebrity…South Africa viewers were left divided by a surprise return on tonight’s show (Wednesday, April 26).

Tonight’s show saw three celebrities return to the show – but one star coming back didn’t delight everyone…

Andy Whyman, Myleene Klass, Georgia Toffolo on I'm A Celebrity...South Africa
Three stars returned to the show tonight (Credit: ITV)

Surprise returns on I’m A Celebrity…South Africa

Tonight’s edition of I’m A Celebrity…South Africa saw three celebrities return to the show.

Myleene Klass, Andy Whyment, and Georgia Toffolo returned tonight for a second stint on the programme.

Myleene was on the show back in 2006. She finished as a runner-up to Matt Willis. Meanwhile, Andy Whyment was in the jungle back in 2019. He too finished as a runner-up.

Georgia aka Toff was on the show in 2017 – ending the series as Queen of the Jungle.

“As a massive fan, it feels like an absolute honour [to return]. As long as there’s no lions coming anywhere near camp I’ll be happy,” Andy said of returning.

Myleene also spoke about how she auctioned off her famous white bikini for £7,500 after the show.

Georgia Toffolo on I'm A Celebrity South Africa
Toff did a task on tonight’s show (Credit: ITV)

Toff takes part in first task

Meanwhile, Georgia said: “There’s something about the magic of this show… to be asked to do it again, it’s too good of an opportunity for me to miss.

“Can you imagine winning it for a second time? It’s obviously a huge pipe dream. It’s not going to happen, but it’s nice to be in the running.”

The campmates then had to decide which new arrival they wanted to take part in a task to win meals for the camp.

Toff was chosen and had to take on a number of creepy crawlies and wet conditions – and did a lot of screaming.

The 28-year-old managed to pick up eight stars – meaning eight meals for camp.

Georgia Toffolo on I'm A Celebrity...South Africa
Toff divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers divided over Toff’s return

However, viewers of the show were divided over the Made in Chelsea star’s return. Some fans of the show were over the moon to see her back on the programme.

“Yes love Toff one of my favourite im a celebrity winners,” one I’m A Celebrity viewer tweeted.  “The Toff” Georgia Toffolo to win,” another wrote.

“I love Toff she’s so cute and lovely which is why she won in 2017!! Herself, natural and down to earth. Rooting for her again,” a third said.

However, not everyone was happy to see Toff back on the show.

“Who let her in?” one viewer complained. “Christ not Toff back!” another moaned. “My god Toff is annoying AF,” a third tweeted.

“Must be the only person who can’t stand Toff,” another said.

I’m A Celebrity…South Africa continues tomorrow (Thursday, April 27) on ITV1 and ITVX.

New Campmates Shock Camp | First Look EP 3 | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! South Africa

