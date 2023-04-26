I’m A Celeb 2023 viewers stunned over Gillian McKeith’s appearance on the show

I’m A Celeb 2o23 viewers were left stunned over Gillian McKeith’s appearance on tonight’s show (Wednesday, April 26).

The 63-year-old was rocking a new look on the show – but not all viewers were impressed.

Gillian was rocking a new look on the show (Credit: ITV)

Gillian McKeith’s appearance on I’m A Celeb 2023 tonight

Tonight’s edition of I’m A Celebrity saw Gillian rocking a new look. At the beginning of the programme, the Scottish star confronted her campmates on the fact that someone kept weeing on the seat in the toilet.

“Every time we go in there, there’s ‘widdles’ all around the edge. I’m having to clean up ‘widdles’ of people I don’t even know,” she complained.

“Be careful with your [bleeps]. Don’t sprinkle it on the seat please, we have to sit on it. You can aim!” Janice chimed in.

However, we’re not sure how serious Gillian’s campmates were taking her, thanks to the big, flowery sunglasses she was wearing!

Viewers mocked Gillian’s appearance (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2023 viewers react to Gillian’s new look

Viewers were quick to poke fun at Gillian’s appearance on the show – with some comparing her look to that of Willy Wonka!

“Dear anyone, please take those sunglasses off Gillian and Chuck them into the bush,” one viewer tweeted.

“Wtf is Gillian wearing,” another wrote. What are those?!!! [laughing emojis],” a third fan asked.

“I hate Gillian’s sunglasses with a deep passion,” another wrote.

“Seriously…why Gillian with the glasses?” a fifth asked.

Gillian’s appearance came under fire (Credit: ITV)

Gillian blasted over appearance

This isnt the first time that Gillian’s appearance has been mocked by I’m A Celebrity viewers this series.

Just yesterday, the Scottish star came under fire for her braided hair. Viewers weren’t fans of it.

“Oh dear! Whoever thought that putting Gillian McKeith‘s hair into braids was a good look should step back into the 70s,” one viewer tweeted.

“Considering penning a complaint to Ofcom about Gillian McKeith’s hair,” another wrote.

“What on earth is Gillian McKeith’s hair,” a third asked.

I’m A Celebrity…South Africa continues tomorrow (Thursday, April 27) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

