I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers were left “furious” as Ant and Dec announced the stars facing this series’ first elimination.

Fans took to Twitter to slam the Geordie duo’s decision, with many arguing that the three stars up for elimination are the “best” stars there!

Phil is one of three stars up for elimination (Credit: ITV)

First elimination on I’m A Celebrity South Africa looms…

Tonight’s episode (Friday, April 28) of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa will see six celebrities up for elimination – with two set to head home for good.

The celebrities up for elimination include Shaun Ryder, Phil Tufnell, and Andy Whyment.

“I’m a bit nervous about this one,” Dec confesses before sharing the big news with camp.

“Yeah, I am, it kind of rocks it a bit…” Ant agrees. The duo then share the news with campmates. They reveal that Shaun, Phil, and Andy will be taking part in the trial. However, there’s a twist.

Phil, Andy, and Shaun have to pick a fellow campmate to do the task with them. However, whichever duo loses leaves the camp for good.

If Andy takes part, he risks leaving Main Camp before he’s even spent one day there.

A clip teasing the elimination task was shown at the end of last night’s episode (Thursday, April 27).

Ant and Dec angered viewers (Credit: ITV)

Fans fume at Ant and Dec

Viewers weren’t happy with Ant and Dec for putting Phil, Shaun, and Andy up for elimination. Some took to Twitter to complain.

“Noooo I don’t want Shaun, Andy, or Tuffers to go!” one viewer fumed.

“One of Phil, Sean, or Andy has to go? Literally the best three in there are up for eviction,” another then tweeted.

Additionally, a third then said: “Shaun, Phil, and Andy are easily three of the best ever campmates, yet one if them’s going to leave??? This is what I hate about this series. If there was a public vote, they’d be top 4 easily.”

“We asked for the best trio and now they’re all at risk and we are losing one of the best campmates no matter what RIP,” another then said.

Amir was slammed by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Amir Khan blasted by I’m A Celebrity South Africa fans

Elsewhere, Amir Khan was slammed by viewers last night over his “selfish” behaviour.

Last night’s episode saw Myleene Klass beat Andy Whyment in a task. This meant that she earned a place in the main camp, replacing Phil. He was sent to the Savannah Scrub to join Andy.

As Myleene told Phil he was going to the other camp, Amir told the former cricket star: “I might take your bed.”

However, Carol Vorderman wasn’t impressed. “Amir Khan, before Tuffers had even gone through the tunnel, he’d got his bags from the hammock and put them on the bed,” she said.

Viewers weren’t impressed. “Let’s face it, we all already know how ‘strawberry’ selfish Amir is, and he’s not changed!!” one viewer fumed.

“Amir showing himself as selfish once again,” another then said.

