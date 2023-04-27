Tonight on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa (April 27) Shaun Ryder was banished to Savannah Scrub, but he met a kindred spirit as soon as he got there.

Toff won her place in the main camp, but to keep it she had to decide to send another campmate to the more basic camp.

She picked Shaun, who packed up his giant stick and headed off to meet Andy Whyment and Myleene Klass.

I’m A Celebrity star Shaun Ryder has made a new pal (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Shaun Ryder’s bromance

As soon as Shaun arrived in his new camp, he got into a conversation with Andy, or Kirk, as he accidentally called him.

The Manchester boys were quick to bond, discovering they went to the same primary and secondary school. They also realised they lived around the corner from each other.

Andy quipped that it was hilarious that the first time they’d met was thousands of miles away in the South African bush!

And, as the boys chatted more, viewers at home headed to the hashtag on Twitter to admit they were loving the new “bromance”.

The boys went to the same schools and live round the corner from each other (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

“Shaun Ryder and Andy Whyment‘s meeting up is like the most bizarre school reunion ever,” quipped one. “Love it, Shaun and Andy, going to be great mates,” another predicted.

A third commented: “I can see Andy and Shaun becoming a comedy duo.” Another quipped: “I’m sensing another bromance on the rise – comedy gold.” “What a nice bromance I can see Andy and Shaun becoming,” another added.

Shaun & Andy randomly becoming best friends after 5 minutes: #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/RaeOSarzCL — Erel H (@Erel124) April 27, 2023

“I’m LOVING seeing Andy Whyment and Shaun Ryder bonding,” another added. “Lol Shaun and Andy besties. They’re gonna be sooo funny,” another cooed.

Shaun even asked his new bestie for a favour. Reading a note from the Bush Telegraph, Shaun revealed that Myleene and Andy would pick a campmate to replace them in the more budget camp.

“Please don’t pick Gillian,” he begged, urging the pair to pick Fatima and Phil.

Read more: Carol Vorderman at centre of ‘feud’ as she ‘snubs’ two campmates?

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.