I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star Carol Vorderman is rumoured to be centre of a feud on this year’s series.

The rumours come amid claims that she has “snubbed” not one, but two of her fellow campmates.

Carol is rumoured to feud with a campmate (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Carol Vorderman centre of ‘feud’?

I’m A Celebrity…South Africa has been on screen for three nights so far, and there haven’t been any clashes so far.

However, if rumours are to be believed, Carol is set to clash with one of her campmates in an upcoming episode.

According to an insider, Carol is set to clash with Janice Dickinson over her opinions about the monarchy.

The row began with Janice expressing her opinion that the monarchy needs to go. Carol, meanwhile, defended the insitution.

It was at this point that a row between the pair began – with Paul Burrell and Helen Flanagan jumping in to defend Carol.

Janice hit out at Carol on the show, according to a source (Credit: ITV)

Carol and Janice clash on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa?

The insider spoke to The Mirror about Carol and Janice’s bust-up.

“It was a really explosive bust-up… Janice was effing and blinding,” they said.

“The row began over the Royal Family – Janice believes it needs to go, while Carol is a supporter of the monarchy. Janice can be quite abrasive and things got very heated,” they then continued.

“She said Carol’s views were old-fashioned and dated while Carol hit back that Janice was crass and obnoxious. She and Carol are both strong women with strong opinions. It was a personality clash that was bound to explode,” they then added.

To add further credibility to the rumours of a clash, when asked about Janice during an interview on Lorraine, Carol made her feelings clear.

“We’ll not talk about her so much,” she said. Carol also hasn’t followed Janice on Instagram. She hasn’t followed Shaun Ryder either, however, they haven’t clashed on the show…yet.

Janice’s behaviour came under fire (Credit: ITV)

Janice divides viewers with her behaviour

Janice has proven to be a controversial character on the show with viewers too.

Her behaviour on Tuesday night’s show (April 25) divided viewers. Janice was very loud on the show and refused to take part in some of the eating challenges. Some viewers took to Twitter to slam her, with some questioning why she had bothered returning to the show if she wasn’t going to do the tasks.

“Janice is annoying me already. STOP SHOUTING PLS,” one viewer tweeted.

“Why did Janice even come!! It’s as if she didn’t know what she signed up for!! Get out!!” another said.

However, other viewers were loving Janice. “I should hate Janice yet I do actually love her,” one viewer tweeted.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity… South Africa: Gillian and Shaun to form ’strong alliance’ despite ‘bad blood’ between them?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.