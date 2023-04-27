Tonight on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa (April 27), Myleene Klass won a place in the main camp – but Amir Khan wasn’t exactly a gentleman when it came to welcoming her.

Myleene beat Andy Whyment in the trial, winning a place in the main camp and replacing Phil Tufnell, who headed to the budget Savannah Scrub.

And, before Tuffers’ bed was even cold, Amir quite literally jumped in it.

Amir Khan wan’t exactly a gent when Myleene Klass entered camp (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Amir pinches Tuffers’ bed

As Myleene told Phil he’d be going to the other camp, Amir declared: “I might take your bed.”

Carol Vorderman was shocked: “Amir Khan, before Tuffers had even gone through the tunnel, he’d got his bags from the hammock and put them on the bed.”

Sensing the disgust from his fellow campmates, Amir told Myleene: “You have the bed, you have the bed.”

“I’ll go wherever,” she said, getting landed with the uncomfortable hammock.

“You just jumped in his grave, he’s not even out the door yet,” Myleene quipped.

In the Bush Telegraph she said sarcastically, giving a mock thumbs up: “Amir has given me his hammock.”

Chatting to Toff back in camp, Myleene then said: “As long as Amir gets a good night’s sleep.”

“We can swap if you want, whenever you’re ready,” he offered.

Toff then replied: “Your nose is growing every time you say let’s swap.”

“You’d die if I said let’s swap,” Myleene declared.

Myleene was relegated to a hammock (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

It’s safe to say no one was on Amir’s side.

One viewer commented: “Let’s face it, we all already know how ‘strawberry’ selfish Amir is, and he’s not changed!!” Another said sarcastically: “It’s good to see someone as selfless as Amir Khan in the camp.”

A third commented: “Talk about being a gentleman, Amir grabbing his bags to block Myleene having a proper bed. “Amir showing himself as selfish once again,” said another.

“Amir’s up to his old ‘sod everyone else’ tricks – Phil wasn’t through the tunnel and he claimed his bed. Be watching him when he does a chest challenge,” said another, alluding to him eating the strawberries on his first jungle outing.

“Wow wow wow! Myleene Klass doesn’t even get two feet on the camp and @amirkingkhan takes Tuffers bed. Not very gentleman like! The least he could’ve done would’ve been to offer it to Myleene before claim it as his place. No words!” another said,

