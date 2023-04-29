I’m A Celebrity… South Africa fans convinced they know when Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney are going in

Fans of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa are convinced they know when Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney will enter the camp.

Viewers are currently being treated to a new all-stars spin-off series that sees previous campmates taking on trials again.

While yesterday’s episode (April 28) saw Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith become the first campmates to be eliminated, some viewers are convinced the camp will soon receive two returnees.

Joe won the 2008 series of I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa fans on Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney

Furthermore, Tuesday’s episode (May 2) description on the Sky TV guide reads: “There’s plenty more twists and turns in store as two old friends join Ant and Dec for a stomach-churning drinking trial that no-one will forget in a hurry!”

This has led to some fans thinking that Joe and Dean will be the next stars to return. Joe won the eighth series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2008, while Dean finished fifth place in the 2006 series.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: “Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney go in on Tuesday btw for anyone asking #ImACeleb.” He then added: “Looked up the episode description and it says ‘two old friends join Ant and Dec’ and I’m pretty sure it’s those two as they’ve been rumoured.”

I’ll actually be so sad if Joe Swash isn’t a late arrival.

A second wrote: “I’ll actually be so sad if Joe Swash isn’t a late arrival in #ImACeleb. I mean you can’t have an all-star version without Joe Swash.”

Another added: “Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney to join #ImACeleb on Tuesday.” And a fourth user said: “Isn’t Joe Swash supposed to enter at some point too #ImACeleb.”

ITV hasn’t confirmed the full line-up but said before the spin-off began that late arrivals would be entering camp…

Dean appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2006 (Credit: ITV)

Fan reaction to first elimination

Fans were recently left disappointed after the show’s first elimination occurred after a challenge. Many viewers weren’t too fond of there not being a public vote for this year’s spin-off series.

One person wrote: “This is the reason why this show isn’t going to work. If it was down to the public vote, Shaun would not be out.” A second added: “Shawn was literally the only reason why I was still watching.” And another said: “I don’t think I’ll be watching much further now.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers furious as camp favourite is one of TWO stars eliminated

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.