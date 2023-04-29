Shaun wearing glasses
I’m A Celebrity star Shaun Ryder on ‘painful’ health condition and how it affected his time in the jungle

Shaun revealed his condition caused his 'worst moment' in the jungle

By Amelia Ward

I’m A Celebrity star Shaun Ryder has revealed he struggled in the jungle, because of a “painful” health condition.

The Happy Mondays frontman returned to camp as part of the I’m A Celebrity… South Africa spin-off show. But after being sent home last night (Friday, April 29), he revealed he had been struggling with his hip.

You may remember the loud cracking noise his hip made one morning after waking up. Shaun revealed it was his “worst moment”. When asked, he said: “Well apart from the hip situation, I don’t think I had a worse moment. Even with the rice and beans, it didn’t bother me.”

Shaun in the camp lying on a bed
Shaun admitted he struggled with low beds in the camp (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Shaun Ryder on health condition

Although he’s always enjoyed sleeping outside, Shaun struggled with the beds.

Shaun said: “The only problem I had this time is I’ve got a hip replacement. It’s a fake hip and my other hip is on its way out. The one thing I didn’t think about before I went in there was how low the beds were. I just didn’t think about that. And it really is too low for me.

The whole camp heard my hip crack. It was painful.

“The specialist told me not to sit on anything low and I forgot. When I woke up one morning, I’m way below the right level. I wake up, swing my legs round and then the next thing, the whole camp heard my hip crack. It was painful. So from then on, I was conscious of it happening again – my leg goes behind and could have ended up in North Africa!”

Shaun Ryder with his arm around Gillian McKeith
Gillian and Shaun left I’m A Celeb first (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb viewers “switching off”

And viewers have declared they’re not going to watch the rest of the show, after Shaun left, along with former rival Gillian McKeith.

Unhappy that the eliminations are chosen by producers and not a public vote, many took to Twitter to voice their opinions.

One person tweeted: “This is the reason why this show isn’t going to work. If it was down to the public vote, Shaun would not be out.” A second wrote: “Shawn was literally the only reason why I was still watching.”

“No way Shaun would be out if the public voted. He made me laugh every time he was onscreen,” another added.

