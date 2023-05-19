Three stars ‘snubbed’ from six-hour I’m A Celebrity reunion lunch amid fall-out rumours

In I’m A Celebrity news, three stars from the 2022 series didn’t join in on a recent mammoth reunion lunch.

Stars from the last series proper shared posts on social media giving fans a glimpse of their six-hour get together.

But notable by their absence were a trio of former campmates – with one divisive personality in particular the subject of enquiries from fans.

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock did not appear to be a present for reunion fun (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity reunion

Discounting Olivia Attwood, who was forced to leave the jungle in the early stages of the series, eight of the 11 main cast members were on hand to reminisce about their time down under.

They included Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott, Mike Tindall, Seann Walsh, Chris Moyles and Babatúndé Aléshé. Boy George, Sue Cleaver and Scarlette Douglas were also present.

And they all certainly seemed to make the most of it. As Sue explained in the caption of her Instagram post: “Oh y’know, just your average six-hour lunch… At least the food was better than six months ago, people still as gorgeous.”

Scarlette was also sharing the love on her account, although it seems she didn’t manage to catch up with everyone. She noted in her post how it was “so lovely” to see her “beautiful campmates”, and thanked DJ Chris for “making it happen”.

However, she added: “Gutted I missed you @jillscottjs8 @mike_tindall12.” And Scarlette also gave an indication about two of the ‘missing’ campmates too.

Was everybody invited?

Tagging in the handles of runner up Owen Warner and Charlene White, Scarlette saluted them: “Hope you can both make the next one!”

Charlene offered a little more insight into the situation in an Instagram Story of her own. Re-sharing a pic of the reunion, she indicated she had been invited along. “Look at my I’m A Celebrity family! Beyond gutted I couldn’t make the meet up. Love these guys,” Charlene wrote.

Beyond gutted I couldn’t make the meet up.

Owen, meanwhile, has not made any comment about the lunch on social media.

Charlene White missed out! (Credit: Instagram)

However, no mention was made about former Health Secretary Matt Hancock. The Conservative MP proved a divisive pick for viewers during his time on the show – but did the same apply to his relationship with campmates?

Going by previous reports, Matt made have moved on from the group relatively rapidly after the series ended. It was claimed in December that the politician was not part of a WhatsApp group set up by Mike to ensure the jungle pals stay in touch. Other reports said he’d left the group chat. However, in February Mike seemed to imply Mr Hancock was never part of it at all.

He told The Sun he would be happy to chat with the MP again, adding: “I think there’s been a miscommunication with that, no one has left the WhatsApp group.”

How fans reacted

Followers immediately cottoned on to Mr Hancock not being in the snaps.

One commenter questioned: “No Matt?” Another added a chuckling emoji to their remark: “Matt been left out.” And someone else put it: “Where’s Billy No Mates?”

ED! has approached ITV for comment.

