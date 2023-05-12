The biggest I’m A Celebrity weight losses of all time revealed

After Paul Burrell revealed he lost 22lb during I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, you may be left wondering who has had the biggest I’m A Celebrity weight loss of all time.

The ITV show has seen many stars take on the I’m A Celeb diet over the years, and viewers will know there is one thing the star love discussing on the show – food.

A combination of heat and humidity, tough trials and a lack of food all contribute to the celeb’s weight loss. So, who has lost the most weight with the combination of rice, beans and stomach-churning eating trials?

I’m A Celebrity star Hollie Arnold lost nearly a stone (Credit: ITV)

Hollie Arnold lost just under a stone

Javelin athlete Hollie Arnold lost just under a stone when she competed on I’m A Celeb in 2020. Despite the fact that Hollie was the first star voted off the show, she still lost just under a stone in her time in the jungle.

On spin-off show The Daily Drop, Hollie revealed she lost nearly a stone on the show. She said: “I’ve currently lost nearly a stone so I’m actually really happy. I also kind of feel bad as I feel like I’ve lost a bit of muscle mass, too.”

She also revealed what food she treated herself to once she was out of the jungle. She shared: “I took my hat off. There was the lovely food and they’d written ‘welcome Hollie’. I saw chips and crisps and went straight for that. Food, flavour, salt! After that much chips, I was like: ‘I feel sick.'”

Emily Atack was shocked at how much weight she shed (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Emily Atack lost half a stone

Emily Atack said she lost half a stone in 2018. The actress spoke about her weight loss on the show, when she was just one week into the jungle.

Referring to her trousers, she said: “These were tight when I came in here. I just want to lose a bit of weight so that when I get home and it’s Christmas I have a bit of room and can put it back on again. I love food so much, I love cheese and champagne and salads, fries, yum.”

Later reflecting on her weight loss with OK! magazine, she revealed she had lost “not much, around half a stone” by the time she left the jungle. She added: “I’m feeling good and healthy, though, I’ve had a good detox.”

Rebekah Vardy admitted she felt ‘too skinny’ after I’m A Celeb (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity weight loss: Rebekah Vardy lost a stone

It was… Rebekah Vardy who lost a stone in the jungle. The WAG took part in I’m A Celebrity back in 2017, and was the third celeb to leave the jungle.

After she left the jungle, she told The Sun: “I lost a stone. This is the weight I was before I had any kids. Jamie loves me whatever I look like, but I’m too skinny now.” The star said she “didn’t think about sex once” because her thoughts were so occupied with food.

Russell Watson lost nearly 20lbs (Credit: ITV)

Russell Watson shifted 20lb

Russell Watson made it to the final week of the competition when he competed in 2020. The opera star revealed to The Sun that he shed nearly 20lbs when he was in the jungle. He revealed: “Once I put my red pants on they were falling down my backside. I lost nearly 20lbs in two weeks in there, the weight literally fell off me.”

He revealed he was “quite pleased” with weight loss. He added: “I was a big unit when I went in there, so I put my trousers on today and they fell down, I had to put two belts on to keep them up.”

Crissy Rock slimmed down to size 6 shorts! (Credit: Youtube)

I’m A Celebrity weight loss: Crissy Rock shed a stone and a half

Benidorm star Crissy Rock took part in I’m A Celeb back in 2011, where she lost 1.5 stone. When Crissy first joined the jungle, she called herself “fat” but as the weeks went on, Crissy revealed she fit into a size 6 set of shorts. She told her fellow campmates: “These are a size 6. Do I look fat in them?” Mark Wright told her: “Not at all, you look skinny in them. You must have lost a stone and a half!”

She jumped up and down in camp saying: “The only time I’ve ever been in a 6 is in a shoe!'” Crissy admitted she had put on weight through frequent stops to her local service station. She admitted: “I’ll normally pick up a few sausage rolls and two custard tarts.”

Paul Burrell recently revealed his I’m A Celeb weight loss (Credit: ITV)

Paul Burrell is the most recent star to should the pounds

Paul Burrell recently shared his recent weight loss of I’m A Celebrity. While he said he didn’t lose much weight on his original stint on the show, he did lose weight in South Africa. He recently revealed: “I’ve never been as hungry as that in all my life. I lost 22 pounds (1.5 stone). I just thought, don’t complain. At points, I think we were all dreaming about food. We’d all make it tougher on ourselves by thinking about food all the time. People at home don’t realise how hungry you actually are.”

He added that campmates get tired of the lack of food. He confessed: “You get tired, lethargic. You want to lie on your bunk. You’ve just got to keep going for the good of the camp. You have to win challenges and trials or nobody eats.”

Stanley Johnson majorly slimmed down in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Stanley Johnson also had a big weight loss of 1.5 stone

Bojo’s dad Stanley Johnson was on I’m A Celebrity back in 2017, he was the fifth person to be eliminated from the show. He revealed he got back to a weight he hadn’t been since the 1950s!

Speaking on Lorraine after the show, he revealed he lost 1.5 stone and continued to shed the weight. He added: “I can tell you something, I went down from 91 kilos to 82 kilos, which I can tell you is 12st 9lb, and I haven’t been that weight since 1954.”

In 2018, he also told The Express he was managing to keep the weight off. He said: “I mean I haven’t put on a single pound of weight since I lost a stone and a half in the jungle. My real fear was coming back to the real world and I put on a whole lot of weight on – and I haven’t.”

James Haskell revealed a big I’m A Celebrity weight loss too (Credit: YouTube)

James Haskell lost two stone

Rugby star James Haskell was on I’m A Celebrity back in 2019, and lost a total of two stone after 18 days in the jungle. Before heading into the jungle, James revealed he ate 4,000 calories a day to keep up his weight. This dropped down to 700 calories in the jungle.

He predicted he would lose 10 KG (1.5 stone) before heading into the jungle, and he ended up losing even more! In a Instagram post, he shared a photo of him enjoying a slice of pizza after leaving the jungle, already on his way to getting his weight back up!

Doctor Who star Colin Baker aimed to lose five stone (Credit: YouTube)

Colin Baker also lost a huge two stone

Doctor Who star Colin Baker took part in I’m A Celebrity in 2012, finishing in eighth place. He made it clear it was his plan to lose weight before entering the jungle, setting himself a target of losing five stone.

While he didn’t quite manage that goal, he did lose two stone in just 17 days. Speaking about his weight loss on This Morning, he said: “I’ve lost two stone in two and a half weeks – think how much you’d have to pay to go in one of those fancy spas to do that!”

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles also had a big weight-loss transformation (Credit: ITV)

Nick Knowles takes the top spot for the biggest weight loss

But it was DIY SOS star Nick Knowles who lost the most amount of weight on I’m A Celeb, managing a 2.2 stone weight loss. Nick was in the jungle for 19 days in 2016.

Speaking on This Morning, Nick revealed: “To give you an idea – I was in there for something like 19 or 20 days and I’ve lost 14 kilos! That’s over two stone, which equates to around 14 bags of sugar!” Nick explained his weight loss was likely down to keeping the campsite going.

He revealed: “The bits that you don’t see much of in the programme are actually the things that wear you out, so you have to go all the way down a steep hill to get the wood for the fire, which you have to do about eight or 10 times a day and then bring the water up the hill in those big bags – and they are about 30 kilos when full! And then you’re going off to do the trials, all on such a small amount of food.”

