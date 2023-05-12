Hang on, did Helen Flanagan let slip the I’m A Celebrity… South Africa winner?!

Helen Flanagan may have revealed the winner of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa before the series climax, reports suggest.

Viewers saw former Coronation Street star Helen, 32, depart the ITV show on Wednesday (May 10) evening. A double elimination led to Helen and EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney being axed. And that meant Phil Tufnell continued in camp.

However, following a red carpet chat earlier this week, it seems mum-of-three Helen could have let a major spoiler slip.

Has Helen Flanagan given away an I’m A Celebrity spoiler? (Credit: YouTube)

Helen Flanagan: I’m A Celebrity news

Appearing at the Pride of Manchester Awards on the same evening fans watched her leave I’m A Celeb, Helen teased one name in particular as a contender for King of the Jungle.

Carol Vorderman and Paul Burrell exited the show during Thursday’s (May 11) episode. This means there are four contenders left as potential winners of the all-stars series. They are Fatima Whitbread, Jordan Banjo, Myleene Klass and Phil.

And going by what Helen has to say about the pre-recorded result, it sounds like she’s backing Diversity star Jordan.

Will Jordan Banjo win I’m A Celebrity… South Africa? (Credit: ITV)

Will Jordan Banjo be the I’m A Celebrity… South Africa winner?

Speaking to reporters, Helen reflected: “I became very close to Jordan. I’ve been really close to Jordan, yeah.”

I’ve been really close to Jordan, yeah.

Pushed about who she reckons could emerge victorious, Helen added: “Maybe [Jordan], maybe, maybe.”

She reportedly went on: “I really bonded with Carol, and Fatima I really got on with. I mean, I’m very much a people person.”

Dean Gaffney was eliminated alongside Helen (Credit: ITV)

How is the I’m A Celebrity… South Africa winner selected?

Even though I’m A Celebrity… South Africa was taped last year, some betting pundits are still offering odds on who could win.

But it seems they might not agree with Helen, with Jordan tipped by one gambling observer to be the third favourite at 4/1. Myleene is the favourite with ‘hypothetical odds’ of 2/1.

Additionally, Fatima (3/1) is expected finish in second place and Phil is rated as the outsider at 5/1.

I’m a Celebrity… South Africa air ITV tonight, Friday May 12, at 9pm.

