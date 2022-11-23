I’m A Celebrity star Owen Warner has been called out over his “annoying” behaviour in camp.

During his time in the Aussie jungle so far, the Hollyoaks hunk has made no secret of his constant hunger pangs, desperate for as much food as possible.

However, it seems Owen and his “obsession with food” have started to rub some I’m A Celebrity viewers up the wrong way, with one saying that he “just needs to shut up”.

Owen has been struggling more than most with their meagre rations (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Owen devastated after missing out on food twice

At the start of last night’s episode (November 22), Owen was left fuming after Boy George took the camp’s spare banana, following Sue Cleaver’s exit.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Owen was not best pleased, saying: “So last night the bananas we got for dessert we saved for breakfast this morning. There was nine. There’s one short.”

The soap star added: “George confesses, he’s had Sue’s banana. Don’t steal food from me!”

Owen was raging that Boy George ate the spare banana (Credit: ITV)

But things only got worse for Owen when he was sent to do the Deals on Wheels challenge with Chris Moyles.

The pair managed to make it to Kiosk Keith after successfully completing the challenge, which was a game of charades.

When they arrived, Owen and Chris were more desperate than ever to win the prize, after realising it was both chocolate brownies and the result of England’s first World Cup game.

Unfortunately, the other celebs back in camp got the question wrong, and as a result, didn’t win the prize.

Defeated, hungry and upset, Owen fell to the floor with his head in his hands, and was inconsolable.

Owen was fuming after the camp failed to win the challenge (Credit: ITV)

Then, back at camp, Boy George poked fun at him for being so hungry.

Owen constantly obsessing over food is really annoying.

The pop icon, with a twinkle in his eye, started singing a song about having two bananas, which only made Owen moodier.

Viewers call out ‘irritating’ Owen

Viewers watching at home soon took to Twitter to say how “annoying” Owen had started to become, following his “obsession with food” in the jungle.

One viewer raged: “Owen is very annoying when it comes to food. All he thinks about is food!”

Fans have called out the Hollyoaks star for his behaviour (Credit: ITV)

“Owen constantly obsessing over food is really annoying and we only see about 30 minutes of it. So I’m not surprised Boy George was getting the hump with him,” another added.

A third penned: “Owen’s only personality trait is loving food and it’s kinda annoying now. Like it was funny to start with.”

Someone else tweeted: “Owen is so irritating he just needs to shut up. He hasn’t a clue what being hungry and going without food is like.”

The fuming viewer raged on: “It’s just a show he’s getting paid he’ll be back to his normal life soon.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Wednesday, November 23) at 9:00pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

