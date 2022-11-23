I'm A Celebrity stars taking part in Celebrity Cyclone challenge
TV

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Viewers threatening to ‘riot’ over Celebrity Cyclone episode

The final four take part in the epic trial

By Nancy Brown

I’m A Celebrity 2022 fans have threatened to riot if they don’t get their way when it comes to this year’s Celebrity Cyclone challenge.

Undoubtedly the best challenge of the series, Celebrity Cyclone sees the final four celebrities take part.

If you haven’t seen it before, first of all, where have you been?

But if you have you’ll know that it involves the stars making their way up an obstacle course, being drenched by water cannons as balls are thrown at them as they desperately try to cling onto their giant stars.

It’s must-see viewing, and fans at home have a very definite idea of who they want to take it on.

I'm A Celebrity stars taking part in Celebrity Cyclone challenge
The top four contestants take part in the epic trial (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Celebrity Cyclone demands

Fans of this year’s series most definitely have their favourites.

And it seems if those favourites don’t manage to stick around for Celebrity Cyclone, all hell will break loose!

It seems I’m A Celebrity 2022 fans are desperate for Mike Tindall, Jill Scott and Owen Warner to take on the challenge.

And if they’re eliminated before they get to do it, they’ll riot!

I'm A Celebrity stars taking part in Celebrity Cyclone challenge
The challenge will surely be one of the highlights of I’m A Celebrity 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Fans pick their Celebrity Cyclone favourites

Taking to Twitter after last night’s show, which saw Boy George eliminated, fans of the series picked their Cyclone favourites.

Final four – Jill, Mike, Owen and Baba! Calling it now, they’ll be doing Celebrity Cyclone,” declared one fan.

Mike, Owen and Jill are doing the Cyclone this week I will not have it any other way,” another stated.

Just had a thought. Mike, Jill and Owen would be a cracking Celebrity Cyclone line-up,” another agreed.

“If the top four for Celebrity Cyclone isn’t Jill, Mike, Owen and Babatunde…I don’t want it,” another declared.

If Celeb Cyclone isn’t Jill, Owen, Mike and Seann I’m gonna be fuming,” another admitted.

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Fans threaten to ‘riot’

There’s one person they most definitely don’t want to do it, though.

And, you guessed it, that person is Matt Hancock.

If Hancock gets to do The Cyclone, we riot,” said one.

I hate the British public, I have no words as to the fact Matt Hancock is probably gonna make the cyclone,” said another.

“Matt better leave tomorrow – I don’t want him doing cyclone,” said a third.

If he ends up getting to enjoy the Celebrity Cyclone I’m gonna be so mad,” said another.

Read more: Vote for I’m A Celebrity as your Favourite Entertainment Show in our Entertainment Daily Awards 2022!

YouTube video player

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

I'm A Celebrity... Jill Scott Matt Hancock Mike Tindall Owen Warner

Trending Articles

I'm A Celebrity star Boy George looking shocked and Mike inset
I’m A Celebrity: Boy George makes shock Mike Tindall confession
Owen Warner on I'm A Celebrity looking angry
I’m A Celebrity: Owen Warner called out over ‘annoying’ behaviour in camp
I'm A Celebrity star Boy George looking shocked and Mike inset
I’m A Celebrity: Boy George makes shock Mike Tindall confession
Miriam Margolyes smiling
Lost in Scotland: Miriam Margolyes brands national treasure ‘nastiest’ person she’s ever worked with
Clive Owen, Amanda Owen the Yorkshire Shepherdess
Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen dealt huge blow as Channel 5 backs husband Clive with new show
Ant, Jill Scott on I'm A Celebrity 2022
I’m A Celebrity: Jill Scott issued warning by Ant and Dec as she takes part in tonight’s terrifying trial