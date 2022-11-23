I’m A Celebrity 2022 fans have threatened to riot if they don’t get their way when it comes to this year’s Celebrity Cyclone challenge.

Undoubtedly the best challenge of the series, Celebrity Cyclone sees the final four celebrities take part.

If you haven’t seen it before, first of all, where have you been?

But if you have you’ll know that it involves the stars making their way up an obstacle course, being drenched by water cannons as balls are thrown at them as they desperately try to cling onto their giant stars.

It’s must-see viewing, and fans at home have a very definite idea of who they want to take it on.

The top four contestants take part in the epic trial (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Celebrity Cyclone demands

Fans of this year’s series most definitely have their favourites.

And it seems if those favourites don’t manage to stick around for Celebrity Cyclone, all hell will break loose!

It seems I’m A Celebrity 2022 fans are desperate for Mike Tindall, Jill Scott and Owen Warner to take on the challenge.

And if they’re eliminated before they get to do it, they’ll riot!

The challenge will surely be one of the highlights of I’m A Celebrity 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Fans pick their Celebrity Cyclone favourites

Taking to Twitter after last night’s show, which saw Boy George eliminated, fans of the series picked their Cyclone favourites.

“Final four – Jill, Mike, Owen and Baba! Calling it now, they’ll be doing Celebrity Cyclone,” declared one fan.

“Mike, Owen and Jill are doing the Cyclone this week I will not have it any other way,” another stated.

“Just had a thought. Mike, Jill and Owen would be a cracking Celebrity Cyclone line-up,” another agreed.

“If the top four for Celebrity Cyclone isn’t Jill, Mike, Owen and Babatunde…I don’t want it,” another declared.

“If Celeb Cyclone isn’t Jill, Owen, Mike and Seann I’m gonna be fuming,” another admitted.

If these two don’t do the cyclone imma riot #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ffQNrxlhc6 — Νικόλ (@WarlockSkills) November 21, 2022

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Fans threaten to ‘riot’

There’s one person they most definitely don’t want to do it, though.

And, you guessed it, that person is Matt Hancock.

“If Hancock gets to do The Cyclone, we riot,” said one.

“I hate the British public, I have no words as to the fact Matt Hancock is probably gonna make the cyclone,” said another.

“Matt better leave tomorrow – I don’t want him doing cyclone,” said a third.

“If he ends up getting to enjoy the Celebrity Cyclone I’m gonna be so mad,” said another.

