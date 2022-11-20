I’m A Celebrity odds have predicted that Sue Cleaver will leave the jungle tonight (November 20).

During last night’s show, hosts Ant and Dec announced that another elimination would take place on Sunday.

It comes after Loose Women star Charlene White became the first celebrity to leave the jungle on Friday night.

I’m A Celebrity odds

According to BetVictor, Sue is the favourite to leave the jungle with odds placed at 4/11.

In second place is Scarlette Douglas, with odds of 5/2.

Meanwhile, Matt Hancock has odds of 7/1 to be eliminated next.

At the other end is Owen Warner and Jill Scott with both of them having odds of 100/1 to leave the jungle next.

Mike Tindall is also an unlikely star to be voted off, with odds placed at 80/1.

Sue Cleaver on I’m A Celeb

On Friday night, Charlene was voted off the show after ending up in the bottom two with Sue.

Sue has divided fans with her appearance Down Under, with some people recently criticising the actress for “moaning” in the jungle.

However, others have enjoyed watching Coronation Street actress Sue on the programme.

Sue’s husband, Brian Owen, recently spoke out about her behaviour in camp.

Speaking about how Sue has been with former health secretary Matt, Brian told the Mirror: “She has not been too nasty with him, she has been professional and doesn’t want to cause a ruckus between all the people in the camp.

“You are seeing the Sue we know. She thinks before she speaks. The first couple of days I thought she was quiet, getting the cut of everybody.

“Sue as we know her, she doesn’t dive in like Eileen would as a gobby northern woman. Sue sat back and listened and sussed out everyone really.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Sue complained over Matt in camp as he took on the role of Camp Leader.

As camp leader, Matt was sleeping in the RV which has comfy beds.

Sue and Matt Hancock

Speaking to Mike Tindall, Sue said: “He’s [in the RV] all day sleeping. I don’t think he’s showing leadership qualities.

“It’s not what the people need. Not in these very tricky times. I think we need to plan a revolution.”

Viewers weren’t impressed with Sue’s comments as one hit out on Twitter: “I liked Sue but now she’s just getting on my nerves… Miserable.”

Another said: “Any excuse for Sue to moan about Matt.”

However, someone else tweeted to the trolls: “You moaned that Matt is camp leader, now moaning because Sue is planning a revolution? Like what do you want?”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight (November 20), from 9pm.

