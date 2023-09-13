I’m A Celebrity star ‘quits showbiz to run a cafe Down Under’

In one piece of I’m A Celebrity news that not many fans probably saw coming, one big-name former contestant has reportedly undergone a huge career change.

According to reports, former Deal or No Deal host Noel Edmonds now owns a cafe on the other side of the world.

The Noel’s House Party star and pal of Mr Blobby, 74, is said to have revealed his new venture while visiting Somerset.

And while the idea of being served a bacon buttie by Swap Shop’s Noel may appeal to many Brit tourists travelling Down Under, it doesn’t sound as if he toils over a hot stove himself.

Noel, believed to be the highest paid campmate ever on I’m A Celebrity, took part in the 2018 series of the ITV show.

He memorably entered the series after all the other stars had been introduced. And his debut in the jungle saw him reign over his fellow faces as Emperor.

However, despite his status, Noel didn’t last all that long in camp and was the first star booted out.

But it seems his trip to the southern hemisphere became a permanent switch after moving to New Zealand in 2019.

Noel Edmonds was the first celeb voted out of the camp in the 2018 series (Credit: YouTube)

‘Noel certainly caused quite a stir’

According to Somerset Live, Noel put in a shift at the Victoria Park Community Cafe in Frome on Monday (September 11) while visiting family in the UK.

Cafe volunteer Sherry Downes is said said: “Noel certainly caused quite a stir. He was in the park with family and popped in for a cappuccino.”

Furthermore, she understood Noel has an interest in the hospitality industry himself.

Sherry described how it came to be that Noel helped out.

“Initially I asked him if I could take a photo. And then I cheekily asked whether he wanted to get behind the counter and serve some customers. He happily obliged and did about 20 minutes and people just loved it – he was an angel,” she said.

Noel was briefly an Emperor when he appeared on IAC (Credit: ITV)

‘Noel owns a cafe in New Zealand’

Apparently, Noel was asked if he’d like to get involved on regular basis. But he quipped the commute from New Zealand was a bit far. Furthermore, it seems he also addressed his own cafe experiences in conversation with Sherry.

“Noel loved the idea of our community cafe as he owns one in New Zealand,” she added.

ED! has approached a representative for Noel Edmonds for comment.

Noel is now living in New Zealand and enjoying life Down Under.

A statement on agent John Miles’ website reads: “Noel is no longer available for work in the UK as Noel is now living in New Zealand and enjoying life Down Under. It’s been my great pleasure to have worked and been friends with Noel for nearly 50 years and to have been part of his amazing career. I wish him much happiness in the future.”

