I’m A Celebrity: The highest-paid campmates ever

I’m A Celebrity sees Matt Hancock become one of the highest-paid celebrities to ever appear on the show.

The former Health Secretary is reportedly set to pocket £400,000, making him one of the highest-paid contestants to take part in the show.

But who are the highest-paid campmates ever? Read on to find out…

Boy George is reportedly the highest-paid star on the show ever (Credit: ITV)

Boy George ‘highest-paid star’ on I’m A Celebrity 2022

According to reports, Boy George is not only the highest-paid star on this series of I’m A Celebrity, but the highest-paid star in the show’s history.

The 61-year-old singer-songwriter is reportedly picking up £500k for appearing on the show.

However, other sources claim his fee is actually almost double that figure – edging it closer to £1m!

One source told the MailOnline: “He has also been secured the highest paycheck in the history of the show – close to £900,000.”

Noel picked up a huge pay packet in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

How much did Noel Edmonds earn?

Back in 2018, Noel Edmonds held the record for apparently being the highest-paid campmate of all time.

The Deal Or No Deal star reportedly picked up £600k for appearing on the show. The high-profile signing was made Emperor of the Camp for a time too.

However, high pay packet or not, the now 73-year-old was the first to be voted off the show by the public.

Caitlyn Jenner finished in sixth place in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Caitlyn Jenner earns big bucks on I’m A Celeb

In 2019, Caitlyn Jenner was a contestant on the show.

The former Olympic decathlete and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star cost ITV some big bucks to join the show, reports claim.

The now 73-year-old reportedly set the broadcaster back £500k for her stint in the jungle.

Caitlyn finished in sixth place that season – spending 20 days in the Australian jungle.

Harry Redknapp ended up winning the show in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Harry Redknapp gets paid big – and wins?!

ITV reportedly spent big on former football manager Harry Redknapp – and he certainly proved to be worth his fee!

The former footie star reportedly picked up £500k for appearing on the show.

Harry, of course, went on to win the show, pipping Emily Atack and John Barrowman to become King of the Jungle.

Katie Price has appeared on the show twice (Credit: ITV)

How much was Katie Price paid to appear?

Katie was reportedly paid big bucks when she appeared on the show back in 2004.

The glamour model is believed to have picked up £450k for her stint in the jungle Down Under.

Katie, of course, fell in love with Peter Andre during her time on the show in 2004.

She ended up finishing in 5th place, whilst Peter finished in 3rd.

Katie then returned to the show in 2009 – however, she walked after a week.

Matt is apparently earning big, which hasn’t gone down well with viewers (Credit: ITV)

How much is I’m A Celebrity 2022 contestant Matt Hancock earning?

Former Health Secretary Matt made his debut on the show last night (Wednesday, November 9).

Perhaps the most controversial contestant of all time, Matt is reportedly picking up £400k for his stint in the jungle.

However, according to sources, Matt will be donating some of his fee to charity, however that hasn’t placated the mob.

Amir Khan was paid big too, according to reports (Credit: ITV)

Amir Khan earnt big bucks?

Former boxer Amir Khan also reportedly picked up £400k for appearing on the show.

Amir ended up finishing in 5th place back in 2017.

He lasted 20 days in the jungle.

Ian was on the show in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Another celebrity who earned £400k for appearing on the show was reportedly Ian Wright.

The Arsenal legend became one of the highest-earning stars to appear on the show when he competed in 2019.

However, Ian ended up finishing in 8th place after spending 18 days in the jungle.

Read more: Boy George’s mum breaks her silence after his tearful I’m A Celebrity appearance

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Thursday, November 10) at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.