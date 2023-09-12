I’m A Celebrity 2023: Bookies reveal favourites to head Down Under

I’m A Celeb 2023 is just a couple of months away, and rumours are beginning to circulate over who will be taking part this year.

Here’s the favourites to take part this year…

Thomas is tipped for a role on the show (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2023: Bookies reveal favourites to enter the jungle

Apprentice fans are going to be thrilled knowing that show legend Thomas Skinner is the hot favourite to head Down Under.

According to OLBG, Thomas is heavily backed to be joining the line-up of I’m A Celebrity 2023.

His odds of signing up are currently 1/7. As Thomas himself would say, bosh!

This Morning star Josie Gibson, meanwhile, then has odds of 1/3 to be taking part. She reportedly picked I’m A Celeb over Strictly earlier this year.

Is Peter heading to Australia? (Credit: BT Sport)

Sports personalities tipped for stint in the jungle

Former footballer Peter Crouch is also a man in demand, according to the odds. Former England star Crouch, who is married to Abbey Clancy, is currently at 3/1 to head Down Under for a stint in the jungle.

Italian jockey Frankie Dettori is currently at 3/1 to enter the jungle. Dettori, 52, is best known for being the British Flat Racing Champion Jockey three times in his career.

Former boxer Ricky Hatton is at 1/1 to appear on the hit ITV show later this year.

Is Boris Johnson going to be heading to Oz? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Who else is tipped for a stint on I’m A Celeb 2023?

Former Manchester City player and current Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards has also then been tipped to take part. The 35-year-old is at 7/2 to join the show.

Elsewhere, former Premier League referee Mike Dean has been tipped to take part in the show. The 55-year-old is at 11/4 to head Down Under later this year.

However, there’s someone slightly more controversial than Dean being tipped for a stint on the show.

At 5/1 is former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. Johnson was PM until September last year. He then resigned as an MP back in June of this year. Is he going to be following in the footsteps of Matt Hancock and do a stint in the Australian jungle?

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star delights fans with pregnancy announcement

Who are you most excited to see on the show? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then share your thoughts.