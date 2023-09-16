First Dates star Fred Sirieix eyed up by I’m A Celebrity bosses ‘for the ladies’

In latest I’m A Celebrity news, Fred Sirieix has been tipped to be involved in the 2023 ITV reality series.

First Dates star Fred, 51, has been linked with a spot in the camp down under by The Sun – despite indicating previously he wouldn’t want to take part in the show.

However, the Gordon, Gino and Fred‘s Road Trip fave may well have changed his mind. As, according to the tabloid news outlet, Fred is said to be “in advanced talks” for I’m A Celebrity 2023.

Will Fred Sirieix be part of I’m A Celebrity? ‘A camel’s anus is put in a blender and you have to eat it raw. It’s awful’ (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity news

Last summer, popular French telly personality Fred ruled out signing up for a run in the jungle on grub grounds.

The Channel 4 maître d’ made it clear he has no interest in being given a table where he’d have to chow down in a Bushtucker trial.

Fred told Hello! in July 2022: “I don’t think I’d do I’m A Celebrity. I wouldn’t be too keen on eating a camel’s anus or something like that.”

Furthermore, he went on: “I know I eat frogs, I’m French, but at least those frogs are cooked!”

Fred added: “They are deliciously prepared, whereas a camel’s anus is put in a blender and you have to eat it raw. It’s awful. I know people who have been there – it’s really not ‘gastronomie’.”

As well as on First Dates, Fred has also been a hit with viewers on Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip (Credit: The Jonathan Ross Show YouTube)

However, TV execs are said to be keen to make a reservation with Fred, with the thought he should prove quite the snack with admirers in the audience.

Additionally, The Sun suggests the boxing fanatic – who is engaged to fiancée Fruitcake – would also get good reviews from fans for appearances in the camp shower.

Why I’m A Celebrity bosses ‘want Fred Sirieix for 2023 series’

A source is said to have said: “Show bosses hope he’ll be a hit with the ladies watching, which is part of the reason they’ve targeted him.”

Additionally, the insider continued: “Everyone’s really excited that they’re close to signing him up.”

Meanwhile, ED! has approached a representative for I’m A Celebrity for comment.

They told us: “Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity are speculation.”

