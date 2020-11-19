I’m A Celebrity star Mo Farah left viewers gobsmacked last night when he appeared to be holding what looked like a mobile phone.

Towards the end of Wednesday (November 18) evening’s episode, newcomers Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall did the honours of bringing the meals into camp.

Ruthie Henshall and Russell Watson joined the I’m A Celebrity camp last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened in the fourth episode of I’m A Celebrity?

The singer and the West End star did a three-part trial that saw them covered in rotten vegetables, showered with insects and bursting eyeballs in their mouths.

But they came away victorious, winning an impressive 11 stars for camp.

Mo Farah is yet to do a trial (Credit: ITV)

Later, Ruthie lowered the celebs’ meal box into camp using the pulley and Russell read out the message that came with it.

At one point, the camera cut to Sir Mo Farah, who was standing with the other celebs, and some eagle-eyed viewers thought the Olympic legend was holding what looked like a phone.

Some viewers thought Mo Farah appeared to be taking a picture with a phone Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celeb viewers say about Mo Farah’s ‘phone’?

On Twitter, some viewers thought Mo was taking a picture.

One tweeted: “Well done, but has Mo Farah got a phone and taking a picture or…?”

Another said, using all caps: “WHAT THE HELL!?”

Well done but has Mo Farah got a phone and taking a picture or…

The original tweeter replied: “I know!”

Someone else who noticed it wrote: “I thought that!”

ED! contacted the show for comment.

Shane Richie pokes fun at Jordan North

Elsewhere in yesterday’s episode of I’m A Celebrity, Shane Richie stunned viewers when he joked about Jordan North potentially failing tonight’s trial, The Trapped Door.

At the end of the episode, Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly revealed the public had chosen the Radio 1 DJ.

And as all the campmates rallied around Jordan to support him, viewers heard Shane at the back quip, “Let’s get the beans on!” in reference to Jordan potentially coming back empty handed.

