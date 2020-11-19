I’m A Celebrity: Coleen Nolan says ex Shane Richie is ‘quiet’ and is voting for him to do ‘every trial’

I’m A Celebrity star Shane Richie isn’t showing his full personality, says ex-wife Coleen Nolan.

The Loose Women panelist, who was married to the actor for nine years, admitted her former husband is a lot “quieter” on the ITV show than she expected.

The couple married in 1990 but split after the 56-year-old EastEnders star cheated.

I’m A Celebrity star Shane Richie is ‘quiet’ on the ITV show (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: What did Coleen Nolan say about Shane Richie?

Despite their split, Coleen is backing Shane to win the series.

She opened up about her ex to their son Shane Jr on Instagram last night (November 18).

Coleen, 55, said: “I think your dad has been absolutely brilliant!

“But he’s more quiet than I thought he would be. But then he just comes out and you can hear him in the background.

“You know when they got the trial again and he went, ‘Let’s get the beans on!’ He’s so funny.”

The ITV star later admitted Shane was a favourite to win alongside campmate Jordan North.

During a recent interview, Coleen also revealed she’s voting for Shane to do “every trial”.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she shared: “I said to him, ‘I’m going to vote for you to do every trial’.”

Coleen Nolan spoke about her ex with their son Shane Richie Jr (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coleen said Shane replied to her: “Well I’ll be able to do the eating trial because I put up with your cooking for years!”

The TV star added: “I couldn’t even argue because it’s very true.”

Shane and Coleen share two sons – Shane Roche Jr, 31, and Jake Roche, 28.

Although they appear to be on good terms now, Coleen previously revealed how “humiliated” she was after Shane cheated during their marriage.

The actor is a firm favourite on the ITV show (Credit: IAC YouTube)

Shane sends a secret message to his children

Earlier this week, Shane’s current wife Christie Goddard revealed the actor has been sending his children secret signals from the camp.

The actor was spotted with his fingers placed over his face during Sunday’s episode, which Christie noticed immediately.

Taking to Instagram, she said: “Shane’s special signal to the children, telling them he loves them.”

The couple share three children – Mackenzie Blue, 14, Lolita Bell, 12, and nine-year-old Romani-Skye Angel Shelley.

