There’s a reason I’m A Celebrity star Mike Tindall hasn’t been showing off his “big personality,” claims his pal.

I’m A Celebrity 2022 is well underway, and has once again become a big hit for ITV.

With the likes of Matt Hancock and Mike Tindall in the jungle, the series has viewers hooked.

But Mike hasn’t been the “big personality” that some fans had expected him to be in camp.

As a result, close pal Ronan Keating has shared an explanation as to why.

I’m A Celebrity star Mike Tindall in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Mike Tindall ‘struggling’ in I’m A Celebrity jungle

“I think he’s struggling right now, the Mike that I know,” radio host Ronan told Hello.

“I think he’s hungry and I think he’s missing his family. So I think I think that’s why we’re not seeing his huge, personality at the moment. But I think as soon as he comes to terms with it over the next couple of weeks, I think he’s going to shine bright.

Ronan added: “He’ll always be there for the underdog – he’s a hero, he’s a great guy, we love him, he’s a favourite in this household to win.”

Mike Tindall shocks with Princess Anne confession

The royal left some viewers stunned when he shared an intimate story about Princess Anne in the jungle.

“I was dancing on the dance floor, I had like flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits – rugby player’s bum and legs – so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a [bleep]-drop in front of my mother-in-law,” he said.

“Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said ‘nibble my nuts’,” he continued.

“As I’ve turned round, she’s gone, ‘I’d rather not.’ I’ve gone, ‘I’m going,’ and walked off.”

Mike’s pals are confident he star can win the show (Credit: ITV)

‘Too much information’

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, ex-Tory MP – and former I’m A Celebrity star – Edwina Currie has shared her thoughts on this year’s campmates.

During the chat, Edwina revealed which celebrities she likes in this year’s camp.

Edwina went on to confess that she felt Mike’s story about Princess Anne was a little too crass.

“He doesn’t hold back when it comes to talking about his pants and his mother-in-law, though!” she said.

“I thought the story about revealing his underwear to Princess Anne was too much information,” she continued.

“It’s a bit disrespectful to Princess Anne, even though I can’t imagine she will care.

“I can imagine it’s hurt some other members of the royal family and I don’t think it should be happening.”

Meanwhile, many viewers found Mike’s story hilarious.

However, not everyone felt quite the same way regarding his over-sharing.

As a result, one royal expert branded it “appalling”.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Most Inspirational Celebrity now!

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Thursday, November 17) at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts on this story.