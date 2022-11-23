I’m A Celebrity star Mike Tindall divided viewers last night over his behaviour towards Seann Walsh in the Grot Yoga trial.

The trial saw Seann, Mike and Boy George team up for the challenge.

It saw the trio hold a variety of yoga poses while being covered in gunk and then having to pass stars from George to Mike via Seann using only their mouths.

Many thought the trial was hilarious, but some called out Mike’s attitude towards Seann, with some calling it “belittling”.

I’m A Celebrity: What happened with Mike Tindall last night?

Mike, Seann and George headed up to the clearing to meet hosts Ant and Dec and take part in the Bushtucker Trial.

Much mess and hilarity ensued, mostly at the expense of Seann Walsh, who wailed his way through the trial.

Both Mike and George breezed through it, while shouting instructions at Seann.

Mike also took the opportunity to playfully tease Seann.

But I’m A Celebrity viewers at home didn’t entirely take it in the way it was meant, and laid into Mike.

Mike Tindall under fire on I’m A Celebrity

Taking to Twitter, many shared their views. And it’s fair to say Mike’s behaviour left some feeling uneasy.

“I really don’t like Mike Tindall belittling Seann so much though,” said one.

“Mike is so condescending . He was taking the [bleep] out of Seann for the whole trial tonight,” sad another.

As a result, they added: “Mike and Chris out next.”

Another quipped: “Mike: ‘But Seann was just winging and whining the whole time.’ Okay, but at least he actually did the whole thing so I don’t get why you’re moaning??”

“Mike: ‘Seann was whinging and whining.’ Yeah, that’s a normal reaction when you’re getting carcasses and rotten fruit on your head Mike. We can’t all be Mr Hard Man for the sake of it. Boring ass Mike,” slammed another.

‘This trial is destroying me’

The royal did have some fans, though, with many loving his teasing.

“Mike’s having a whale of time messing with Seann in this trial,” said one.

“Mike and Seann passing the star is like Lady and the Tramp!” said another.

“Seann what a little [bleep] – good to see Mike wind him up,” a third commented.

“Mike laughing at Seann was hilarious – he was having the time of his life,” added another.

“Mike making fun of Seann and enjoying the trial because Seann is hating it. I love Mike,” said another.

“Mike laughing at Seann in this trial is DESTROYING ME,” another viewer commented.

What else happened on I’m A Celebrity last night?

Also on the show last night, Boy George became the fourth celebrity to be eliminated.

It came after he clashed with Owen Warner over food rations in camp.

