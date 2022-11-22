I’m A Celebrity tonight will see Boy George, Mike Tindall, and Seann Walsh take on a disgusting Bushtucker Trial (Tuesday, November 22).

The trial will see the trio do some yoga, but with a disgusting twist.

The celebrities are doing the Grot Yoga trial on I’m A Celebrity tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity news: What happens tonight?

Tonight’s edition of I’m A Celebrity will see Boy George, Mike and Seann team up for another Bushtucker Trial.

The trial in question is called Grot Yoga and is basically what it says on the tin.

A new clip released by ITV has given us a glimpse of what to expect from tonight’s vile trial.

The trial will see the trio get placed into little boxes and do yoga poses as creepy crawlies, offal and rotten fruit are thrown on them from a great height.

In the short clip, the trio are told by Ant and Dec to do the Burrowing Cockroach move (aka the Child’s Pose).

“Oh my god,” Seann mutters.

“Your minute will start when you hear the gong,” Ant says as he brandishes a gong mallet.

As the celebrities shuffle into position, Ant reminds them to remember to “Ommm”.

The celebrities reluctantly do so, just as the horror starts.

Seann screams during the trial (Credit: ITV)

What happens in the trial tonight on I’m A Celebrity?

As the celebrities say “Omm”, they’re drenched in offal and rotten fruit.

Seann screams as the offal lands on his back, whilst Mike and Boy George continue to “Omm”.

“Just the omm, Seann,” Dec advises him. “That’s more of a scream.”

“Offal in there with Mike and Seann,” he continues. “George has rotten fruit and veg, as he’s a vegetarian.”

“Stay in the position until you hear the gong,” Ant adds.

“Not only are they omm-ing, they’re humming,” Dec jokes as offal and rotten fruit continues to pour onto the celebrities.

The timer runs out and the onslaught of stink stops.

“Well done!” Dec says at the end of the brief clip.

Tune in tonight to see how the boys do!

Sue was evicted from the show last night (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity news: What happened on the show last night?

Last night’s edition of the show saw the third celebrity get evicted from the jungle.

Sue Cleaver became the latest star to exit the jungle – and she was over the moon about it.

“You just have no control in there, it was my time,” she said after leaving.

“I’ve had the ride of my life, I really have. And I will never forget it, I’m glad it ended there because you don’t wanna see angry Sue,” she continued in her exit interview.

“Aw come on we were so close to getting rid of [Boy] George,” one viewer tweeted when they saw that Sue had been voted off.

“So @JillScottJS8is the last woman in camp. Hoping we see some men go next,” another said.

I’m a Celebrity continues tonight (Tuesday, November 22) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITV X.

