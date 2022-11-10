I’m A Celebrity star Matt Hancock entered the jungle last night and now odds have been slashed on him winning the series.

The MP and former health secretary caused a very mixed reaction as he arrived in camp on Wednesday night’s show.

Following his debut, bookies have slashed the odds on him being crowned King of the Jungle.

Could Matt Hancock end up winning I’m A Celebrity? (Credit: ITV)

Could Matt Hancock win I’m A Celebrity?

According to Betfair, odds on Matt winning I’m A Celebrity have been slashed from 33/1 to 16/1.

He is on level with Boy George while a few celebs remain above them.

Jill Scott is currently the favourite to win with odds placed at 7/4.

Just behind her is Mike Tindall, with odds of 3/1.

But as the series goes on, could we see Matt making it all the way to the final and bagging the top spot?!

Jill Scott is still the favourite to win the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Betfair has Matt as the favourite to do the Bushtucker trials this series.

His odds are placed at 1/4 to be voted to do the most trials.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Matt Hancock’s odds on winning this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! have been slashed from 33/1 to 16/1 now he is in the main camp.

“As the MP made his first appearance last night, the odds suggest that his trial tonight will be the first of many for his duration in the jungle as he is the 1/4 favourite to do the most public voted bush tucker trials but 7/2 to be voted out first.”

Odds have been slashed on Matt winning the show after viewers admitted liking him more after his debut (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb viewers ‘warming’ to Matt

After his debut on I’m A Celebrity, some viewers have admitted to liking Matt.

They also begged others to give him a chance in the jungle.

One admitted: “I actually like Matt. People need to give him a chance.”

“One added: “Might be unpopular, but I say give Matt Handcock a chance to show his real self then make a decision,” another insisted.

During last night’s show, Matt sat down with Charlene White and spoke about why he has decided to go on the show.

He told her: “Because there’s, honest truth, is because there’s so few ways in which politicians can show that we’re human beings, so I just thought it would be good to do that. I’ve got a sense of adventure.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, from 9pm.

