I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will be 'horrific' this year after location change, warns Dermot O'Leary

I'm A Celebrity will be "horrific" this year after the location change was announced, according to Dermot O'Leary.

The show will be filmed in a ruined castle in the British countryside because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dermot quipped: "A whole different booking exercise!"

Speaking on This Morning, Dermot's co-host Rochelle Humes said: "I wonder where it will be.

"I doubt Scotland because it's quite dark. Maybe Cornwall? I mean, Cornwall would be fabulous because they will still have the beach."

And Dermot replied: "Well, it's going to be horrific wherever they are."

Dermot also speculated that family and friends will be disappointed to miss out on a trip to Australia and a stay in the luxurious Versace hotel.

He said: "It will be a whole different world for the friends and family. No going out, having that trip to Australia!"

I'm A Celebrity castle

Rochelle added: "When you see their beloved husband or whoever's in the jungle eating this stuff and doing all these gruesome tasks and the family are hanging out in the Versace - maybe not this time!"

Their comments came after ITV confirmed the location change on Friday, August 7.

Kevin Lygo, ITV's Director of Television said: "We announced last week that we were doing all we could to make the series.

"And I'm thrilled that we can bring the show to viewers albeit not in the jungle.

"We have a great team both on and off screen and I know they will produce a hugely entertaining series."

As a result of the change, one of the contestants will be crowned King or Queen of the Castle for the first time, rather than the usual King of Queen of the Jungle title.

COVID impact on I'm A Celebrity

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios, added: "We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia.

"Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn't possible for us to travel and make the show there.

"However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I'm A Celebrity.

"While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain.

"Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals.

But they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way."

