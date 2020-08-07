I'm A Celebrity moving to the UK for this year's series

I'm A Celebrity is moving to the UK for the 2020 series, ITV has confirmed.

The reality show, which airs later this year, is usually filmed in Australia.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions, the 2020 series will reportedly see contestants in a remote rural castle in Britain.

I'm A Celebrity is moving to the UK for the 2020 series (Credit: I'm a Celebrity YouTube)

I'm A Celebrity moves to the UK for 2020 series

Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly will return to host the programme.

Despite not being in Oz, contestants will still undertake gruelling Bushtucker trials and challenges.

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Director of Television said: "We announced last week that we were doing all we could to make the series.

"I’m thrilled that we can bring the show to viewers albeit not in the jungle.

Ant and Dec will return as hosts (Credit: ITV)

"We have a great team both on and off screen and I know they will produce a hugely entertaining series."

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios said: "We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia.

ITV makes tough decision to move I'm A Celebrity to Britain

"Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show there.

"However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity.

"While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain.

The show usually films from Australia (Credit: ITV)

"Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals.

"But they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way."

We are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity.

Meanwhile, a source told The Sun: "Planning the jungle - as with most other shows - has been very difficult as producers navigate a dynamic and fast changing situation.

"What is OK one day, is impossible the next.

I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! moves to UK for 2020



I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! moves to UK for 2020

Hosted by Ant and Dec, the show will be broadcast live every night from a ruined castle in the countryside.

"The team have had many many different contingency plans in play to deal with all the various possibilities that COVID-19 has presented.

"However as time went on, it has become increasingly obvious that as one problem is solved."

Producers reportedly made this "tough decision" now to give them enough time to "prepare the UK version".

Meanwhile, the I'm A Celebrity team are "110% dedicated to making this series as brilliant as all the others".

