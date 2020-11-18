I’m A Celeb star Vernon Kay is being championed to win by a former star of the jungle series.

TV interior designer Linda Barker took part in the second series of the show back in 2003.

And she exclusively revealed to Entertainment Daily that she’s backing former Family Fortunes host Vernon to win the 2020 series.

Linda is backing Vernon Kay to win I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

What did Linda say about I’m A Celeb star Vernon?

Linda revealed: “I love Vernon so I’m kind of rooting for him.”

She added: “Once you get that first programme under your belt you’re addicted aren’t you. I love it,” she said.

Opening up about her hopes for Vernon, Linda reiterated: “I think Vernon will win. I’m not friends with him, I don’t think I’ve ever met him actually. I just think he’s a great guy.”

Linda appeared on the show back in 2003 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

‘It was just amazing’

Looking back on her series, Linda revealed she has nothing but happy memories of her time in Australia.

Linda came third in the 2003 series of I’m A Celebrity, which was won by cricketer Phil Tufnell.

John Fashanu was runner-up.

“It was just amazing. I really loved it,” she revealed.

“In fact, I almost remember every minute of it, it was just so incredible for me that show.”

It’s ‘tough’ in there

Sympathising with this year’s contestants, Linda revealed she did find some aspects of it “tough”.

“I had a great time but it was tough – we were hungry and there was stuff that was deeply unpleasant with the Bushtucker Trials, but I have nothing but a great memory of being on that show.

“It was terrific for me,” she added.

Now in its 20th series, does Linda think the show – fronted by Ant and Dec – will still be around in its forties?

“Absolutely, I think it’s really brilliant. The guys [Ant and Dec] are brilliant, the production’s great, everybody just loves watching it. I think it’s a format that will stand the test of time,” she said.

Linda revealed she’d love to appear on Strictly Come Dancing but has never been asked (Credit: Splash News)

Dreaming of Strictly

Revealing that she’s something of a reality TV fan, Linda admitted there’s one show still on her wish list.

“Everybody loves Strictly and that would be amazing,” she said when ED! asked if she’d like to take part.

“You just have to have an open mind in my field of work. You never know what’s at the end of a phone call.

“Of course most people would say yes to Strictly. I’ve never been asked but it’s like the ultimate dressing up box. It’s magic that show. So you never know,” she added.

