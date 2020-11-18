I’m A Celebrity star Shane Richie spoke about the new campmates before their arrival, claim viewers.

At the end of Tuesday’s show (November 17), Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall were confirmed as new campmates.

However, fans think former EastEnders star Shane hinted at the new additions before they were announced.

What did Shane Richie say on I’m A Celebrity?

Shane appeared to use the code word “R and R” with his campmates, hinting they already knew about Russell and Ruthie.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly arrived in Gwrych Castle to tell the celebrities about the Bushtucker trial.

Ant said: “The next trial is called Stage Fright and joining us at the trials area will be all 10 of you!”

The celebrities gathered together and celebrated the news as Ant and Dec left.

Shane was then heard telling his campmates: “R and R, Stage Right, R and R.”

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say?

Viewers spotted Shane’s comments and think the campmates already knew about the new arrivals.

One person said on Twitter: “So they knew about the two others joining… Shane Richie caught saying ‘don’t worry it’s R and R.'”

Another wrote: “Ant and Dec trying to claim the celebs don’t know about the new campmates yet Shane’s shouting R&R and Victoria says so they will be doing it.”

So Shane Richie gave it away that the camp mates already know about the new arrivals.

A third added: “So Shane Richie gave it away that the campmates already know about the new arrivals haha.

“Hear them say ‘R & R’ over and over. Russell and Ruthie.”

However, one person insisted it was Giovanna Fletcher who first said “R and R”.

They wrote: “It wasn’t even Shane the first one to say it, Giovanna did. He then went off and was like R&R.”

Tonight will see Russell and Ruthie take on their first Bushtucker trial, Stage Fright.

In a teaser clip released by ITV, the pair are seen dressed as Jesters in the medieval theme trial.

They receive a joke and have to figure out the correct punchline to it.

Russell is seen burying his face in a barrel of rotten tomatoes to try and find the punchline.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

