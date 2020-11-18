I'm A Celebrity Jordan North (1)
TV

I’m A Celebrity: Jordan North wins viewers over after apology to Ant and Dec

The Radio 1 DJ said sorry for his antics during the Viper Vault trial

By Richard Bell

I’m A Celebrity star Jordan North melted viewers’ hearts last night as he apologised to Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly.

During the Viper Vault trial earlier this week, the Radio 1 DJ screamed hysterically as the box he was lying in filled with dozens of snakes.

His theatrics caused a stir on social media, with some I’m A Celeb viewers accusing Jordan of putting on a show to get more screen time.

For last night’s (Tuesday, November 17) eating trial, the first of the series, viewers chose Jordan alongside presenter Vernon Kay and Coronation Street favourite Beverley Callard to tuck into some truly horrific grub.

I’m A Celebrity’s Jordan North said sorry for his Viper Vault trial antics (Credit: ITV)

What did Jordan North say when he apologised on I’m A Celeb?

And as he arrived in the dungeon-like space for Frights of the Round Table, he looked at Ant and Dec and apologised to the hosts.

“Sorry about last night, boys,” he said.

“Don’t you worry about it,” they said to reassure him.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Beverley Callard divides viewers as she takes on eating trial

And on Twitter, viewers praised Jordan for the apology as they admitted they were warming to him.

Radio 1 DJ Jordan North won 10 stars with Beverley Callard and Vernon Kay (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say about Jordan North?

One said, “Jordan walking in and saying ‘sorry for last night, boys’…” alongside a GIF that read, “Alright, I’m gonna go cry’.

Gonna call it now… Jordan for King.

Another tweeted: “Tbh bless Jordan for saying sorry #ImaCeleb.”

A third wrote, with a tearful meme: “Jordan: ‘I’m sorry about last night, boys’. Me:…”

A fourth said: “I’m liking Jordan #ImACeleb.”

Someone else gushed: “Jordan is ADORABLE!”

“Gonna call it now… Jordan for King,” predicted another.

“Love Jordan, think he is hilarious,” said one viewer.

Jordan, Beverley and Vernon ended up smashing the eating trial.

Between them, they came away with all 10 stars, which won them all a delicious-looking quail dinner.

Elsewhere in last night’s episode, viewers learned that two newcomers are heading into camp.

Russell Watson on I'm A Celebrity 2020
Russell Watson is joining the camp alongside Ruthie Henshall (Credit: ITV)

New campmates Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall

At the end of the show, Ant and Dec announced that singer Russell Watson and stage star Ruthie Henshall will soon be joining the others.

In teaser clips, Russell said: “They’re going to see a different side to Russell Watson.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2020: New campmates Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall divide viewers

Ruthie admitted the prospect of coming on I’m A Celeb was “scary” as she said: “There’s a big difference in the known and the unknown and we’re in the unknown.

“It’s really a bit scary. Going in late you’re suddenly feeling much more on show. You’ve got to bring something to the table.”

What did you think of last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

christmas 2020
Christmas 2020 could be SAVED with extended families allowed to mix for five days
Gorka Marquez sends sweet birthday message to Gemma Atkinson
Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez issues apology to girlfriend Gemma Atkinson on her birthday
I'm A Celebrity 2020: Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall
I’m A Celebrity 2020: New campmates Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall divide viewers
Nigella Lawson toast
Nigella Lawson’s toast recipe shocks Cook, Eat, Repeat viewers
Holly Willoughby
Where’s Holly Willoughby? Presenter was missing from This Morning today
Coronation Street SPOILERS: Jenny’s stepdaughter Daisy arrives