I’m A Celebrity star Jordan North melted viewers’ hearts last night as he apologised to Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly.

During the Viper Vault trial earlier this week, the Radio 1 DJ screamed hysterically as the box he was lying in filled with dozens of snakes.

His theatrics caused a stir on social media, with some I’m A Celeb viewers accusing Jordan of putting on a show to get more screen time.

For last night’s (Tuesday, November 17) eating trial, the first of the series, viewers chose Jordan alongside presenter Vernon Kay and Coronation Street favourite Beverley Callard to tuck into some truly horrific grub.

I’m A Celebrity’s Jordan North said sorry for his Viper Vault trial antics (Credit: ITV)

What did Jordan North say when he apologised on I’m A Celeb?

And as he arrived in the dungeon-like space for Frights of the Round Table, he looked at Ant and Dec and apologised to the hosts.

“Sorry about last night, boys,” he said.

“Don’t you worry about it,” they said to reassure him.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Beverley Callard divides viewers as she takes on eating trial

And on Twitter, viewers praised Jordan for the apology as they admitted they were warming to him.

Radio 1 DJ Jordan North won 10 stars with Beverley Callard and Vernon Kay (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say about Jordan North?

One said, “Jordan walking in and saying ‘sorry for last night, boys’…” alongside a GIF that read, “Alright, I’m gonna go cry’.

Gonna call it now… Jordan for King.

Another tweeted: “Tbh bless Jordan for saying sorry #ImaCeleb.”

A third wrote, with a tearful meme: “Jordan: ‘I’m sorry about last night, boys’. Me:…”

A fourth said: “I’m liking Jordan #ImACeleb.”

Jordan walking in and saying ‘sorry for lastnight boys’ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/7JDyDMS6Fh — Beth 🖤 (@beffffffffffx) November 17, 2020

Tbh bless Jordan saying sorry #ImaCeleb — siobhan butler (@xxsiobhanamyxx) November 17, 2020

I’m liking Jordan 😀 #ImACeleb — Lady Delia of Pinner (Cazzato) (@DeliaCazzato) November 18, 2020

Someone else gushed: “Jordan is ADORABLE!”

“Gonna call it now… Jordan for King,” predicted another.

“Love Jordan, think he is hilarious,” said one viewer.

Gonna call it now… Jordan for King #ImACeleb — Tom (@karatethom) November 18, 2020

Luv Jordan think he is hilarious xx #ImACeleb — Christine Hudson (@nannanchris12) November 18, 2020

Jordan, Beverley and Vernon ended up smashing the eating trial.

Between them, they came away with all 10 stars, which won them all a delicious-looking quail dinner.

Elsewhere in last night’s episode, viewers learned that two newcomers are heading into camp.

Russell Watson is joining the camp alongside Ruthie Henshall (Credit: ITV)

New campmates Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall

At the end of the show, Ant and Dec announced that singer Russell Watson and stage star Ruthie Henshall will soon be joining the others.

In teaser clips, Russell said: “They’re going to see a different side to Russell Watson.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2020: New campmates Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall divide viewers

Ruthie admitted the prospect of coming on I’m A Celeb was “scary” as she said: “There’s a big difference in the known and the unknown and we’re in the unknown.

“It’s really a bit scary. Going in late you’re suddenly feeling much more on show. You’ve got to bring something to the table.”

What did you think of last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.