The final four I’m A Celebrity contestants have been revealed and it’s fair to say viewers aren’t altogether pleased.

Another two celebrities left the castle tonight and, with only one show to go before Friday’s live final, ITV viewers aren’t thrilled with the last four.

Ant and Dec headed in to camp earlier tonight (December 2) to reveal who was going home as part of the double elimination.

And, upon hearing the result, Twitter immediately erupted.

AJ and Mo didn’t make the I’m A Celebrity final (Credit: ITV)

Who left I’m A Celebrity tonight?

AJ Pritchard and Sir Mo Farah left the Welsh castle tonight.

Read more: Ant and Dec break their silence on this year’s Celebrity Cyclone trial

And, although they were gutted to leave so close to the final, that was nothing compared to what the viewers at home were feeling.

“Oi British public, YOU SUCK, ALL OF YOUUUUU!!! Mo out? REALLY?!! Let me throw my tantrum,” another tweeted.

Oi British public, YOU SUCK, ALL OF YOUUUUU!!! Mo out? REALLY?!! Let me throw my tantrum.

“I hate the British public,” another declared.

“Am I the only who doesn’t want any of the finalists to win?” another asked.

Viewers were unimpressed that Shane survived while Mo got the boot (Credit: ITV)

Who is in the I’m A Celebrity final?

As a result of tonight’s vote off, four celebrities remain.

They are Vernon Kay, Shane Richie, Giovanna Fletcher and Jordan North.

Read more: AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend believes castle robin was star’s late grandmother

However, viewers aren’t best pleased with all of the finalists.

“How is Shane still there?!” one tweeted.

“Should’ve been AJ and Shane,” said another.

“HOW HAS MO LEFT OVER SHANE?!” another questioned.

“Mo going before Shane confirms that the British public are terrible,” said another.

Will Giovanna be crowned Queen of the Castle? (Credit: ITV)

Will the Celebrity Cyclone trial happen this year?

Yes indeed!

So viewers will see campmates take part in the Celebrity Cyclone challenge tomorrow (December 3).

Concerns had been raised by viewers that the epic trial would no longer take place after the show moved from Australia to Wales.

However, hosts Ant and Dec confirmed it was “coming soon” and offered viewers a sneak peak of the trial at the end of tonight’s show.

me when i realise we could have seen mo in celeb cyclone tomorrow😭😭😭😭 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/i76zprairJ — bethan (@bethanoxleyy) December 2, 2020

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “What’s happening to celebrity cyclone this year @antanddec?”

Ant and Dec’s joint Twitter account replied: “Coming soon……”

Fans were thrilled as one person replied: “FAVOURITE TRIAL!!! Knew you wouldn’t let us down!!”

I’m A Celebrity is on ITV every night at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know who you want to win.