I’m A Celebrity fans slam ‘impossible’ Bushtucker Trial as AJ Pritchard and Jessica Plummer struggle to gain stars

I’m A Celebrity fans have criticised tonight’s Bushtucker Trial after AJ Pritchard and Jessica Plummer only managed to collect six out of twelve stars.

Earlier on tonight (November 23), viewers watched as AJ and Jessica faced a particular dark challenge.

The pair were tasked with a series of rooms and tunnels, where 12 stars were hidden inside.

I’m A Celebrity AJ Pritchard and Jessica Plummer took on the ‘impossible” Bushtucker Trial (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: What happened during tonight’s Bushtucker Trial?

AJ and Jessica could only find the stars through communicating with each other.

At one point, the pair were separated into pitch-black rooms.

They eventually found each other and started feeling for stars in complete darkness.

However, the trial proved difficult for the pair as they only collected six stars out of a possible 12.

The pair only managed to collect six stars during the Bushtucker Trial (Credit: ITV)

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans baffled as Jordan North and Ruthie Henshall turn down chocolate in Castle Coin Challenge

Following the trial, Jessica said: “I feel really gutted and disappointed.”

AJ added: “It was so frustrating.”

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say?

Viewers were left stunned over the challenge, with some even claiming it was “impossible” for the pair.

One wrote: “That wasn’t a hard trial but it was impossible to get all 12 stars in complete darkness #ImACeleb.”

The pair were gutted as they completed the trial (Credit: ITV)

A second said: “That trial is impossible to get 12 stars in 12 minutes, blimey.”

A third added: “I feel so bad for Jess and AJ. That was BY FAR the hardest trial so far. Near enough impossible if you ask me.”

A fourth stated: “Oh come on guys, that trial was REALLY difficult! Impossible to get a full house on I think.”

Another agreed: “Every year they do that trial I’m convinced it’d be impossible to find all 12 stars in 12 minutes.”

convinced they’ve made this trial virtually impossible to be a catalyst for more drama in camp 😭😭 #ImACeleb — julie loves annika 🦭 (@duhbils) November 23, 2020

i feel so bad for jess and aj. that was BY FAR the hardest trial so far. near enough impossible if you ask me #ImACeleb — lucy • fan ♡ (@diannexbuswell) November 23, 2020

12 mins was not long enough for that trial IMO, impossible #ImACeleb — Hollie O'Connor (@Holliejoanne23) November 23, 2020

The way that trial was unfair..almost impossible to be honest #ImACeleb — rach (@rachelxlily) November 23, 2020

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Vernon Kay and Russell Watson’s Castle Coin Challenge win has viewers claiming ‘chivalry is dead’

Meanwhile, others claimed the pair should have communicated properly.

During the task, AJ attempted to talk to Jess – however the former EastEnders star was having none of it.

The lack of communication didn’t go unnoticed with fans, with one stating: “Do feel a bit for @jessplummeruk & @Aj11Ace but come on guys you’ve got to communicate better than that.”

A second added: “AJ was screaming to communicate with Jess. Jess thought he was freaking out when it was actually Jess that was freaking out…”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.