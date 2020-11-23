I’m A Celebrity stars Vernon Kay and Russell Watson won a plate of Jammy Dodgers for the camp last night – but the male campmates’ behaviour afterwards had some viewers claiming chivalry is ‘truly dead’.

During Sunday (November 22) evening’s episode, the former Family Fortunes host joined the singer in taking on the day’s Castle Coin Challenge.

On I’m A Celebrity, Vernon and Russell did the Castle Coin Challenge (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Vernon Kay and Russell Watson’s Castle Coin Challenge?

To win a treat for the camp, Vernon and Russell had to spell out missing words in some magic spells and find letters hidden away in goo-filled cauldrons.

They won in the end and, after going to see Kiosk Cledwyn, chose some Jammy Dodger biscuits.

The duo won a plate of Jammy Dodgers for their I’m A Celeb campmates (Credit: ITV)

The treats went down a storm with their fellow stars and each of them really savoured their biscuit.

However, a number of those watching at home felt that the male celebrities should have given their biscuits to their female campmates.

There were only enough biscuits for one each, and since each of the men had earlier enjoyed a massive banquet, some viewers felt they should have allowed the women to enjoy two biscuits each.

Some I’m A Celebrity viewers felt the boys should have given up their biscuits for the girls (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say?

On Twitter, one viewer said: “I think all the boys should have given up their Jammy Dodger after that banquet and let the girls have two! #ImACeleb #imacelebrity.”

Another wrote: “The boys should have gifted the Jammy Dodgers to the girls following their super massive, farty, sweaty feast! #ImACeleb #imacelebrity.”

What gentlemen… NOT. Ate a large banquet night before and didn’t give the girls their Jammy Dodgers.

A third put: “The lads had a flipping banquet last night. They could have let the girls have all those Jammy Dodgers #ImACeleb.”

A fourth wrote: “#ImACeleb what gentlemen… NOT. Ate a large banquet night before and didn’t give the girls their Jammy Dodgers, terrible boys…”

I’m A Celeb viewers claim ‘chivalry is dead’

Someone else said: “I’m gobsmacked the guys, after their slap-up meal, didn’t give up their Jammy Dodgers to the girls, savouring them like they hadn’t had any thing nice to eat for ages! Chivalry is truly dead #ImACeleb.”

A fifth tweeted: “I can’t believe after their big feast the night before that the boys didn’t give the girls their Jammy Dodgers, how rude #ImACeleb #antanddec.”

“Can’t believe the fellas didn’t offer their Jammy Dodgers to the girls after stuffing their faces the night before,” said another, adding: “Greedy gets #ImACeleb.”

“Bit inconsiderate of the boys not giving the girls the Jammy Dodgers after having a fat meal the night before, like come on,” echoed another.

