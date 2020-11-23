I’m A Celebrity fans baffled as Jordan North and Ruthie Henshall turn down chocolate in Castle Coin Challenge

I’m A Celebrity fans were left baffled after Jordan North and Ruthie Henshall chose scotch eggs over chocolate during tonight’s Castle Coin Challenge.

On the ITV reality series, the pair were tasked to herd ducks into pens and successfully completed the challenge.

As they visited Kiosk Cledwyn, Jordan and Ruth had the option of chocolate mini eggs or scotch eggs.

The two chose scotch eggs as they thought they were “more substantial”.

However, their co-stars weren’t as convinced as they returned to camp.

AJ Pritchard was left fuming over the decision, as he said he’d never eaten a scotch egg before.

Meanwhile, Vernon Kay joked the tasty treat reminded him of Alan Partridge.

I’m A Celebrity: What did viewers say?

Fans couldn’t believe Jordan and Ruthie had turned down the option of chocolate.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “WHO DOESN’T CHOOSE CHOCOLATE?? #ImACeleb.”

A second said: “What was Ruthie Henshall thinking choosing scotch eggs over mini eggs? #imacelebrity.”

A third added: “If they came back with Scotch eggs rather than Chocolate Mini Eggs i would have been raging #ImACeleb.”

Shocking call on the scotch eggs on #ImACeleb. I don’t mind a scotch egg but would never pick it over a chocolate mini egg! — Paul Shaddock (@theonetrueshad) November 23, 2020

A fourth complained: “Scotch eggs are clearly better than mini eggs! #ImACeleb.”

Another said: “Who the hell would choose scotch eggs over mini eggs #ImACeleb.”

Meanwhile, others were left wondering if former Coronation Street Beverley Callard enjoyed the non-vegan treat.

The 63-year-old previously claimed she was vegan during a Buchtucker Trial.

One fan tweeted: “Is Beverley’s scotch egg a vegan version?!?”

A second said: “Thought @Beverleycallard was Vegan for the trials. Yet she just scoffed a Scotch Egg #ImACeleb.”

Last week, Beverley left viewers stunned after reportedly enjoying a selection of non-vegan food on the ITV show.

In fact, Bev’s actions have even left some fans convinced she could be lying to avoid the show’s disgusting eating trials.

