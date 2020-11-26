I’m a Celebrity fans say it’s ‘karma’ as Shane Richie struggles in Bushtucker Trial with Hollie Arnold

I’m A Celebrity fans labelled it “karma” as Shane Richie struggled to win stars alongside Hollie Arnold during tonight’s Bushtucker Trial.

Earlier on tonight (November 26), viewers watched as Shane and Hollie took on Wicked Waterways.

The pair were positioned in tunnels as they used single buckets to transfer water through and into collection pipes.

I’m A Celebrity stars Shane Richie and Hollie Arnold failed to deliver during tonight’s trial (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: What happened during tonight’s trial?

Once they had enough water in the pipes, the stars would float up and they could collect them.

Each star was worth two meals for camp, with six stars up for grabs.

Shane, 56, was positioned in the top tunnel to collect the water, while Hollie was at the bottom.

As the trial went on, the pair appeared to struggle and only managed to collect four out of a possible twelve stars.

Shane struggled as he took on Wicked Waterways (Credit: ITV)

Following the trial, Hollie, 26, said: “It was tough.”

Shane added: “We made it tougher.”

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say?

Viewers didn’t have much sympathy for the soap star, who was previously caught making remarks about Jessica Plummer and AJ Pritchard this week.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Shane dissing Jess and AJ for getting 6 stars in the pitch black, also Shane getting 4 stars alongside Hollie ….Karma!!”

Shane and Hollie looked disappointed as they delivered the news to camp (Credit: ITV)

A second commented: “Karma for Shane slating Jess and her lack of stars in the other trial.”

Another added: “This is what Shane gets for talking about other people’s trials behind their back. The public delivering karma!”

A fourth shared: “This just keeps on getting better, karma at its finest for Shane being crappy a few days ago!”

While a fifth backed poor Hollie, saying: “I feel so sorry for Hollie but not sorry at all for Shane.”

Shane dissing Jess and AJ for getting 6 stars in the pitch black, also Shane getting 4 stars alongside Hollie ….Karma!! #ImACeleb — Nina Niomie (@C13smashy) November 26, 2020

Karma for Shane slating Jess and her lack of stars in the other trial 🙄😂 #ImaCeleb — Jessica 🦋 (@JessSandi) November 26, 2020

Bet Shane wishes he wasn’t so rude about Jessica and Jordan now. #imaceleb #karma — Leanne (@Leanne19604500) November 25, 2020

Why did Shane Richie annoy viewers?

Earlier this week, Shane and his campmate Vernon Kay annoyed viewers when they talked about AJ and Jess’ trial performance privately.

Shane blamed Jess for the lack of stars during Tuesday’s trial, as she only got one of the six.

The EastEnders actor went on to wrongly predicted that Jess would be chosen for the next trial.

Shane is set to compete in his fourth Bushtucker Trial alongside AJ tomorrow night.

