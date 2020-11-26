Beverley Callard won’t be competing on tonight’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! trial for a very important reason says her daughter.

Danielle Callard is looking after step-mum Bev’s social media while she in the jungle.

And she took to an Instagram Q&A session to address all of her fans’ burning questions.

First up, fans asked why the former Coronation Street actress, 63, has been ruled out the latest I’m A Celeb trial.

Beverley Callard has been exempt from certain trials (Credit: ITV)

What has Beverley Callard’s daughter said?

She said she’s not entirely sure, but likely because it involves crawling.

Bev, who played Liz McDonald on Corrie on-and-off for over 30 years, had two hip procedures this year.

Read more: AJ Pritchard will stand up to Shane Richie says dancer’s girlfriend

Including a full hip replacement just months before entering the Welsh Castle.

Danielle posted: “We’re not 100 per cent sure why she was ruled out but I would imagine it was the crawling part of the trial because of her hip operation a few months ago.”

She also cleared up the vegan issue. Fans have questioned over whether Beverley is truly a vegan.

Bev is a popular I’m A Celeb contestant this year (Credit: ITV)

Is Bev really vegan?

The actress said she’d taken up veganism in March but appeared to eat meat and dairy products on the show.

For example, she was accused of eating a meat-based Scotch egg this week.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity flooded with Ofcom complaints over animal use and ‘fix’ claims

But Danielle wrote: “Beverley will be getting vegan substitutes to what the others have.”

This comes after Ant and Dec defended Bev over the Scotch egg as well.

Dec wrote through their joint Twitter account: “She got a vegan one tbf. D #imacelebrity.”

Beverley Callard as Corrie’s Liz McDonald (Credit: ITV)

However, the star’s former onscreen son, Simon Gregson, says he isn’t convinced she is really vegan.

Speaking on Loose Women, he said: “Rebecca, her daughter, is vegan and I’m sure Bev has done it for all the right reasons and health and to save the planet. And if you believe that, I’m a mango.”

Before adding: “I’m pretty sure it’s because she doesn’t have to put a willy in her mouth.”



But he said he thinks she’s got a very good chance of winning the series.

He continued: “I think she’s got a very good chance of winning yeah, because, you know, people haven’t really seen Bev’s true personality a lot before and she’s very funny and I think the whole nation will warm to her.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.