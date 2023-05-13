I’m A Celebrity fans issue plea to ITV over future of the show following crowning of the first ever legend

I’m A Celebrity…South Africa fans have issued a plea to ITV over the show’s future. It comes after Myleene Klass was crowned the first ever show legend last night.

Myleene Klass beat Jordan Banjo in the ultimate eating challenge finale after Phil Tufnell and Fatima Whitbread were eliminated earlier in the show.

However, while fans were super-impressed with Myleene’s mettle, they were also bowled over by the show as a whole.

Myleene impressed – but so did the show (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to I’m A Celebrity…South Africa

As well as insisting Myleene was a very deserved winner, viewers also thought the show was brilliant. Some said they preferred the location. Others commented on the trials being much harder and begged ITV to make sure they replicate it when the show returns to Australia later this year.

Many are keen for ITV to do two series per year – one in South Africa featuring other legends, and the usual one with newbies in Oz.

“I preferred South Africa as a location to Australia,” shared one. They added: “Also thought the challenges and twists were better and harder. I also liked the editing, spread of tasks among the contestants.”

Someone else said: “Great series. Everyone I spoke to said it was better than the Australian one. Hopefully will return again!”

“Congratulations Myleene Klass. Will there be another next year?” questioned one, before adding their list of names who they’d like to see again. “We also need to revisit Joe Pasquale, Jason Donovan, Harry Redknapp and Christopher Biggins amongst others.”

A further commenter said: “Please do this version EVERY year. Its the joy I needed in May, loved every moment of it.”

“Was a really good series the trials need to be that level in Oz,” insisted someone else.

Another agreed: “FANTASTIC series guys. I loved EVERY SINGLE MINUTE of it. Great television, BRILLIANT trials (so much more difficult). Really hope there’s another one.”

“I’ve absolutely loved this series and really hope you do it again next year,” said someone else. Meanwhile yet one more wrote: “Loved this series, better than Australia.”

“Loved this show would like this to be a yearly thing so we get I’m A Celebrity times two in a year!” declared another.

Myleene managed to eat 60 mouse tails (Credit: ITV)

What happened during the final?

After Phil Tufnell and Fatima Whitbread were eliminated earlier in the final show, Jordan and Myleene took on an eating trial with a twist. They had to go head to head to see who could get the most points by eating the disgusting foods.

The pair were presented with the vile dishes. They then had to write down the amount they think they could eat in five minutes. The person with the highest number had to face the trial. If they managed to scoff the correct number they’d get the point.

However, if they didn’t, their component would get the point. Jordan and Myleene faced a variety of dishes from fermented eggs, impala eyes and pig snouts.

At one point, Myleene managed to eat 60 mouse tails in five minutes. She smashed the challenge, leaving her fellow campmates and hosts Ant and Dec stunned.

Myleene then managed to eat 40 spoonfuls of fermented tofu, meaning she won the whole trial. At the end of the nine rounds, Myleene bagged the most points and was crowned the I’m A Celebrity legend.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers fume over format as two campmates eliminated

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa is available to watch on ITVX now.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!