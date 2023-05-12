I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star Myleene Klass has been announced as the first ever legend following tonight’s incredible final trial.

Jordan Banjo and Myleene ended up in the top two after Phil Tufnell and Fatima Whitbread were eliminated. However, it was Myleene who has taken the crown and become the I’m A Celebrity legend after her incredible behaviour during the challenge.

Jordan and Myleene took on an eating trial with a twist. They had to go head to head to see who could get the most points by eating the disgusting foods.

Jordan and Myleene faced an eating trial (Credit: ITV)

Jordan Banjo and Myleene Klass on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

The pair were presented with the vile dishes. They then had to write down the amount they think they could eat in five minutes. The person with the highest number had to face the trial. If they managed to scoff the correct number they’d get the point.

Absolutely deserves to be crowned after that eating trial, never seen anything like it.

However, if they didn’t, their component would get the point. Jordan and Myleene faced a variety of dishes from fermented eggs, impala eyes and pig snouts.

At one point, Myleene managed to eat 60 mouse tails in five minutes. She smashed the challenge, leaving her fellow campmates and hosts Ant and Dec stunned.

The pair faced disgusting dishes (Credit: ITV)

Myleene then managed to eat 40 spoonfuls of fermented tofu, meaning she won the whole trial. At the end of the nine rounds, Myleene bagged the most points and was crowned the I’m A Celebrity legend.

Viewers expressed shock over Myleene’s antics and praised her on Twitter. One person said: “Myleene Klass is indestructible.”

Another wrote: “Myleene is a machine.”

Someone else added: “Ladies and gentlemen Myleene is an absolute warrior. I am feeling sick just watching her.”

Myleene managed to eat 60 mouse tails (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, another added: “Myleene Klass is an absolute animal! Absolutely deserves to be crowned after that eating trial, never seen anything like it.”

Someone else tweeted: “Truly rooting for Myleene, if she doesn’t win after all this I’m gonna be [bleep].”

Others felt gutted for Jordan. One said: “So gutted that Jordan didn’t win.”

Another wrote: “Jordan cheering Myleene on with everything she does, this guy is a gem.”

