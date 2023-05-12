I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers have fumed over the format as the top two were revealed during tonight’s show.

During Friday night’s final, the final three were first revealed after three weeks in the South African jungle. Phil Tufnell was sent home by his evicted campmates, who had returned to camp to make the big decision.

This meant the final three were Jordan Banjo, Fatima Whitbread and Myleene Klass. The trio then took on another challenge, and Fatima lost meaning the top two are Jordan and Myleene. At the end of tonight’s show (May 12), we’ll find out who has been crowned the I’m A Celebrity Legend.

Phil wasn’t in the top three (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa tonight

However, following Phil and Fatima’s exits, viewers have taken to Twitter to voice the same complaint. They aren’t happy with the format. One person said: “Oh [bleep] off they sent Tuffers home. I [bleep] HATE this format!!! If it was a normal #ImACeleb and public voting Toff/Tuffers would be the top 2.”

Another wrote: “I love I’m A Celeb and enjoyed the South Africa version. The format of who does trials/goes through doesn’t work though. It would have been a different (not totally) line-up if the public were voting, I think Jordan to win!”

Never do this format again.

Someone else added: “Utterly [bleep] way to do it. Learn a lesson @antanddec – the format of evictions from this series has been a [bleep] disgrace!”

Meanwhile, another fumed: “Them 2 in the Final is utter [bleep]. Never do this format again.”

Jordan, Fatima and Myleene were in the top three (Credit: ITV)

Another said: “I don’t mind either of these top 2 winning. They would not have been my first choices for the start (this format did not work).”

However, another said: “Final time. Have really enjoyed this series. Much more than I thought I would. Great format with a great mix of celebs. Made a nice change from the usual Australia series. Would quite like them to do it again.”

Speaking on his exit, former cricketer Phil said: “I couldn’t think of three better people to be in there, up for the challenge.”

She is a force to be reckoned with around the Camp and at Trials. @FatimaWh1tbread‘s never wavering strength and kind heart means she leaves the South African Bush in Third Place 🥉 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/44p2wS7w7l — I’m A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) May 12, 2023

I’m A Celeb final

When asked by Ant and Dec which he preferred out of the Australian I’m A Celeb and the South African series, Phil quipped: “Listen, I’ve never really liked Australia!”

He then added: “No I take that back, I love Australia. But I’m going to go for this one just for the vibe in there and laughter.”

Tonight’s show has seen Jordan, Fatima and Myleene take on the final challenges. Fatima finished in third place. Either Myleene or Jordan will take home the crown.

Fatima told Ant and Dec: “I’m absolutely delighted. I’ve loved every minute of it.”

