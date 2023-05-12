I'm A Celebrity finalists
ITV finally reveals how the winner of I’m A Celebrity will be decided

The all-stars series reaches its climax tonight

The winner of I’m A Celebrity South Africa will be decided tonight – and ITV has finally revealed just how the champion will actually win the show.

Four celebrities remain going into the final episode tonight (May 12). They are Myleene Klass, Phil Tufnell, Fatima Whitbread and Jordan Banjo.

And, with the absence of the public vote on the pre-recorded series, viewers have been wondering just how the winner will be decided. Well wonder no more because ITV has finally told us.

Myleene Klass on I'm A Celebrity in the Cyclone trial
Last night the gang faced the Celebrity Cyclone trial (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity winner decided with series of gruesome trials

Sharing a preview for tonight’s show, a statement has revealed the stars will be tasked with two gruesome trials to decide the winner.

First of all, though, the star the former I’m A Celebrity… South Africa campmates will be eliminating will be announced. This will whittle the final four down to just three.

ITV has revealed: “The top three face a trial that relies on them being able to count to six minutes, while enduring being covered in critters. They must each sit in a contraption that has their feet in boxes, their hands in hell holes and their heads in helmets.

“Around their feet are biting green ants, on their hands are cockroaches and crickets and in the helmets, multiple snakes of varying sizes are added.  The three celebrities must hit their buzzer when they think six minutes have passed. The two celebrities closest to six minutes go through to the final. The third celebrity will be sent home.”

Myleene Klass and her campmates on I'm A Celebrity in the Cyclone trial
Jordan, Phil, Myleene and Fatima have made it to the final four (Credit: ITV)

Supercharged eating trial

After three become two, the finalists then go head-to-head in a supercharged eating trial.

ITV revealed: “For the final two celebrities there’s only one trial that can separate them… an eating trial. But this isn’t just any eating trial – this is a supercharged eating trial. It will determine who the first I’m A Celebrity ‘Legend’ is.

“Taking their seats at the table, the finalists are joined by their former campmates, who have arrived to watch on and cheer. Ant and Dec explain that in this eating trial, they will be shown what they could be eating and they must both suggest the number of each item they think they can eat in five minutes,” the statement then added.

It then concluded: “The celeb that picks the highest number must then try to eat that many in the time given. If they succeed, they win a point. Fail and their opponent gets a point. If they both pick the same number, it’s a straight race. It’s best of nine dishes.”

ITV also revealed the menu would include “fermented eggs and mice tails”.

The I’m A Celebrity… South Africa final airs tonight on ITV and ITVX at 9pm.

