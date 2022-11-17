Carol Vorderman has made an I’m A Celebrity confession about the “uncomfortable” shower scenes.

TV star Carol, 61, appeared in the jungle back in 2016 for the ITV show’s sixteenth series.

However, speaking in a new interview, Carol admitted she found showering in the jungle “uncomfortable” because of the cameras.

Carol Vorderman took on the I’m A Celeb jungle in 2016 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carol Vorderman on I’m A Celebrity

Discussing the show with Rosie Nixon on the In A Good Place podcast, Carol said: “It’s very uncomfortable.

“I found it uncomfortable mostly because you could see three cameras. You could see where they were positioned and there was nowhere to hide.”

The former Countdown star added: “I wore swimming costumes rather than a bikini deliberately. It is a weird thing, that shower.

“They don’t do it now. It was of its time. That shows how society’s rules change.”

TV star Carol Vorderman admitted the shower scenes were “uncomfortable” on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Carol on This Morning

Carol has been sharing her thoughts on this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity during her appearances on This Morning.

Just yesterday (November 16), Carol stunned host Holly Willoughby with a revelation about 2022 campmate Chris Moyles.

She revealed: “I’ve known Chris since he was eight years old. He was my little helper on radio.”

Carol explained that in the ’80s, she had a “kids request show” and she received a letter from a child at age eight saying “can I come and help you and get the music from the music library, the records”.

Carol has shared her thoughts on the jungle on This Morning recently (Credit: ITV)

She said: “Chris Moyles, aged eight, used to help me every Saturday, yeah. His first time in radio.”

Holly exclaimed: “No way! That’s really cute.”

Meanwhile, during the segment on the daytime show, Carol spoke about controversial campmate Matt Hancock.

The former health secretary has certainly divided opinion since arriving in the jungle earlier this month.

He’s managed to win over many viewers with his antics in camp. However, TV watchdog Ofcom recently confirmed it received thousands of complaints objecting to his appearance Down Under.

Matt Hancock on I’m A Celeb

Holly brought up a TikTok account which had been made by a fan of Matt, named “Matt Hancock daddy”.

It suggests Matt is somewhat a heartthrob in the Aussie jungle.

Speaking about Matt on This Morning, Carol said: “There’s a little bit of sick in my throat when I think about that.

“Can we move on? Each to their own, but no.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV and ITV Hub, tonight, from 9pm.

