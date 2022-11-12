I’m A Celebrity fans have hit out at the show as ‘boring’ after Matt Hancock was once again voted to do a trial.

The sitting MP, who has caused controversy by leaving his constituency to appear on the show, has been chosen to do every trial since his arrival.

Tonight (Saturday November 12) it was between him and Chris Moyles, but Ant and Dec announced Matt had been chosen again.

The other I’m A Celebrity campmates seemed to feel sorry for him, but Matt just laughed it off.

Chris Moyles almost had to do the trial (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans react to Matt

Read more: Mike Tindall’s ‘secret signs home’ spotted by fans

However, those watching at home were not impressed.

“This is getting so boring,” said one.

“Sorry but it’s getting [bleep] boring, I’m turning off. Please don’t do anything like this next year,”raged one.

Another added: “I’m so bored of seeing Matt doing all the trials.”

“[Bleep] off now. Someone else needs to be doing the trials other than Matt,” agreed one more.

A fifth said: “The voting on I’m A Celeb is getting ridiculous now… voting Matt Hancock to do the trials ever since he arrived, that’s four trials now!”

However, someone else pointed out: “Everyone moaning about Hancock doing all the trials, when it’s the public that are voting!”

Matt was joined by Owen for this trial (Credit: ITV)

Matt competes in another trial

Earlier in the show Matt had taken on a trial alongside Owen Warner.

It saw them play Who Wants to Look Silly on Air – the I’m A Celebrity version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

When Ant and Dec were asking the guys what subjects they would be good at, Owen commented that football, specifically Leciester City would be good for him.

Meanwhile Matt said he could do “history” and he “could do politics”.

The guys had to answer questions WWTBAM? style to win stars for their dinner. But of course they were being gunged with nasties throughout the whole thing.

They didn’t do too well, only getting five out of 11 stars.

The gunge kept coming (Credit: ITV)

Owen said: “I’m not happy man, I’m covered in all sorts and we got five stars.

“He was doing well until he got me on his team,” indicating that Matt had consistently performed when he’d done trials on his own.

Sue Cleaver was called upon as a phone-a-friend and also got gunged. But fortunately she knew the answer to the question – which was about Coronation Street – and won them one of their stars.

Read more: Vote for your I’m A Celeb as your Favourite Entertainment Show in our Entertainment Daily Awards 2022!

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on Sunday on ITV

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.