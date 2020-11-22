I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard will be surprised by her husband when she leaves the show.

Jon McEwan is planning on renewing his vows to the Coronation Street actress, 63, after her stint in the castle.

The couple married in 2010 but Jon thinks renewing their vows will be a great end to 2020.

Jon McEwan is planning on renewing his vows to Beverley Callard after I’m A Celebrity (Credit: SplashNews.com)

I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard to renew vows

Jon told The Sunday Mirror: “We’ve been through everything – bankruptcy, depression, electroconvulsive therapy, hip operations. We got through it all together.

“So I thought, as a couple, we should celebrate where we are now. She’s my queen already. Just by walking through the I’m A Celeb gates, she’s won in life.”

Beverley winning over fans on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

He added: “In my head, I see candles everywhere, twinkly lights, intimate and romantic. I’m kind of happy we have these restrictions so the guest list doesn’t get out of control.”

Beverley has won over I’m A Celeb viewers over the last week after entering the castle last weekend.

Some of her former Corrie co-stars have spoken out in support for Beverley.

Earlier this week, Simon Gregson admitted the actress “shocked” him when she emptied the camp latrine.

Beverley to renew vows with husband (Credit: ITV)

Beverley ‘shocks’ Corrie co-star

The Steve McDonald actor, 46, told Loose Women: “I’m very surprised by the fact she helped clean out the toilet.

“Because if anybody trumps within a mile radius of Bev, you will get a clip around the ear.

“There she is, emptying the latrine. So yeah, I’m shocked about that! She hates toilets, I don’t think she’s even ever had a poo in her life.”

Meanwhile, Charlie Lawson, who previously played her husband Jim in the soap, spoke about Bev in the castle.

Simon said Beverley Callard ‘shocked’ him on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

He spoke about Beverley’s vegan claims after she faced criticism for having “easier” options in the Bushtucker eating trial.

Charlie told The Mirror: “Well, maybe she is or isn’t a vegan. I couldn’t possibly comment.

“If it was a tactic, it meant you wouldn’t eat sheep’s [bleep].

“So look, I’m sure she is vegan bless her, I wouldn’t know but it’s not a bad ploy if animal penis is on the menu.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

