I'm A Celebrity Beverley Callard Simon Gregson
TV

I’m A Celebrity: Beverley Callard’s Corrie co-star Simon Gregson says she has ‘shocked’ him

The Steve McDonald actor was on Loose Women

By Richard Bell
| Updated:

I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard has ‘shocked’ her Corrie co-star Simon Gregson by emptying the camp latrine.

The Steve McDonald actor, 46, featured on Loose Women earlier today (Friday, November 20) to chat about his on-screen mum.

Simon Gregson was on Loose Women today to chat about Beverley Callard (Credit: ITV)

What did Simon Gregson say about I’m A Celebrity’s Beverley Callard?

Chatting with Loose Women‘s Jane Moore, Linda Robson, Stacey Solomon and Paris Fury, Simon said he couldn’t believe Beverly was agreeing to carry out essential toilet-cleaning duties.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Shane Richie’s son fears he will ‘offend someone’ and get ‘kicked off’

He said on the programme: “I’m very surprised by the fact she helped clean out the toilet. Because if anybody trumps within a mile radius of Bev, you will get a clip around the ear.

“There she is, emptying the latrine. So yeah, I’m shocked about that! She hates toilets, I don’t think she’s even ever had a poo in her life.”

The Steve McDonald actor said he is ‘shocked’ Bev has changed the latrines (Credit: ITV)

Simon Gregson doubts Beverley is really vegan

Elsewhere in the chat, Simon joked that he didn’t think Bev was actually a vegan.

As I’m a Celeb viewers will know, the Liz McDonald actress didn’t have to chow down on animal-based dishes during the first eating trial. Instead, producers provided her with some horrible vegan-friendly food, including fermented tofu.

She hates toilets, I don’t think she’s even ever had a poo in her life.

He told the panel: “Rebecca, her daughter, is vegan and I’m sure Bev has done it for all the right reasons, health and to save the planet… if you believe that, I’m a mango! I’m pretty sure it’s [so] she doesn’t have to put a willy in her mouth.”

Simon said he is ‘surprised’ to see Beverley behaving out of character (Credit: ITV)

Simon’s words echo what another of Bev’s fellow Corrie stars said this week.

Charlie Lawson, who previously played her husband Jim in the soap, told The Mirror: “Well, maybe she is or isn’t a vegan. I couldn’t possibly comment. If it was a tactic, it meant you wouldn’t eat sheep’s [bleep].

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Jordan North could be ‘bluffing’ when it comes to his fears, says Eamonn Holmes

“So look, I’m sure she is vegan bless her, I wouldn’t know but it’s not a bad ploy if animal penis is on the menu.”

He added: “If you wind Bev up and you are in the wrong she will let you have it in the neck.”

