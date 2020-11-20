I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard has ‘shocked’ her Corrie co-star Simon Gregson by emptying the camp latrine.
The Steve McDonald actor, 46, featured on Loose Women earlier today (Friday, November 20) to chat about his on-screen mum.
What did Simon Gregson say about I’m A Celebrity’s Beverley Callard?
Chatting with Loose Women‘s Jane Moore, Linda Robson, Stacey Solomon and Paris Fury, Simon said he couldn’t believe Beverly was agreeing to carry out essential toilet-cleaning duties.
Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Shane Richie’s son fears he will ‘offend someone’ and get ‘kicked off’
He said on the programme: “I’m very surprised by the fact she helped clean out the toilet. Because if anybody trumps within a mile radius of Bev, you will get a clip around the ear.
“There she is, emptying the latrine. So yeah, I’m shocked about that! She hates toilets, I don’t think she’s even ever had a poo in her life.”
Simon Gregson doubts Beverley is really vegan
Elsewhere in the chat, Simon joked that he didn’t think Bev was actually a vegan.
As I’m a Celeb viewers will know, the Liz McDonald actress didn’t have to chow down on animal-based dishes during the first eating trial. Instead, producers provided her with some horrible vegan-friendly food, including fermented tofu.
She hates toilets, I don’t think she’s even ever had a poo in her life.
He told the panel: “Rebecca, her daughter, is vegan and I’m sure Bev has done it for all the right reasons, health and to save the planet… if you believe that, I’m a mango! I’m pretty sure it’s [so] she doesn’t have to put a willy in her mouth.”
Simon’s words echo what another of Bev’s fellow Corrie stars said this week.
Charlie Lawson, who previously played her husband Jim in the soap, told The Mirror: “Well, maybe she is or isn’t a vegan. I couldn’t possibly comment. If it was a tactic, it meant you wouldn’t eat sheep’s [bleep].
Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Jordan North could be ‘bluffing’ when it comes to his fears, says Eamonn Holmes
“So look, I’m sure she is vegan bless her, I wouldn’t know but it’s not a bad ploy if animal penis is on the menu.”
He added: “If you wind Bev up and you are in the wrong she will let you have it in the neck.”
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.