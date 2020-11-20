I’m A Celebrity: Shane Richie’s son fears he will ‘offend someone’ and get ‘kicked off’

I’m A Celebrity contestant Shane Richie has left his son fearing he may get “kicked off” the show.

The former EastEnders star’s son Shane Jr recently revealed he’s scared his famous dad could “make a silly comment which might offend someone” on the ITV reality series.

Shane, 56, shares his eldest two children with ex-wife and Loose Women panelist Coleen Nolan.

Shane Richie’s son is scared he may get booted off I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: What did Shane Richie’s son say?

Speaking to the Mail Online, Shane Jr said: “There’s always a worry with an Eighties or Nineties live comic going on live television every night in front of millions of people in 2020.

“When he’s doing a trial I’m sitting there sweating, I feel like I’m doing the trial and I can’t breathe because he might say something a bit silly and because it’s 2020 it might offend someone.

When he’s doing a trial I’m sitting there sweating

“He says things on the phone to me sometimes, nothing racist or homophobic or anything, and I say to him, ‘You can’t say that in 2020.’

“You worry because 99 per cent of the population would laugh, but it’s the one per cent which gets you kicked off telly.”

The actor is a firm favourite on the ITV reality series (Credit: ITV)

The 31-year-old went on: “But at the minute so far so good.

“If he does say a stupid comment, it won’t change my opinion of him because I think he’s hilarious.”

Earlier this month, reports claimed Shane Jr was thinking of changing his surname back to Richie to give his dad a boost.

He previously changed his surname to Nolan when Coleen appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

Shane has been backed by his son (Credit: ITV)

Shane’s ex-wife Coleen shows her support

Meanwhile, Coleen recently revealed she’s voting for her ex-husband to do “every trial”.

The couple wed in 1990 but split after Shane cheated.

Despite their divorce, Coleen is backing Shane to win the series.

Speaking to her son on Instagram, the 55-year-old star said: “I think your dad has been absolutely brilliant!

Shane Jr and Coleen are supporting Shane on the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“But he’s more quiet than I thought he would be. But then he just comes out and you can hear him in the background.

“You know when they got the trial again and he went, ‘Let’s get the beans on!’ He’s so funny.”

In a separate chat with OK! magazine, Coleen added: “I said to him, ‘I’m going to vote for you to do every trial’.”

Viewers previously named Shane as their favourite of this year’s line-up following the show’s first episode.

