I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard reportedly has use of a secret hand rail on the hit ITV reality show.

The former Corrie star, 63, had a full hip replacement surgery earlier this year.

And in response ITV bosses have allegedly had a hand rail put in the shower within the Welsh castle.

A source told The Sun that the safety precaution is a necessity, and that the actress is still in a lot of pain.

What happened to Beverley Callard?

The source claimed: “Beverley is a real fighter and is putting on a brave face. But she’s in a bit of pain still.”

Before adding: “She expressed a few concerns — producers said they’d add a rail or a handle to make it easier.”

Bev had an initial hip op back in March of this year. Going in for a minor keyhole treatment, it went disastrously wrong.

She says it was botched, and resulted in bone rubbing against bone.

Forced to pull out of filming Corrie, she was unable to walk unaided for months, and went on to have a full hip replacement surgery.

Why did Beverley have hip surgery?

The married mum-of-two said she is now suing the original hospital where she received the original surgery.

For legal reasons, she is unable to disclose the name of the hospital.

Speaking to The Mirror, she said the pain felt the alleged botched job is the worst she’s ever felt.

She’d had a hysterectomy years earlier, and said she’s recovered within two weeks.

But these hip ops have led to months of excruciating pain.

She told the paper: “I couldn’t get comfortable seated, standing, laying – I couldn’t sleep.

“I was in tears for many days and believe me, I’m not a wuss.”

In fact her physical recovery even put her stint on I’m A Celebrity at risk.

ITV bosses initially feared she’d have to pull out of the show due to her gradual recovery.

But in a separate article for The Mirror, her pal said she assured them she could do it.

And that the show actually spurred on her recovery and determination.



The pal said: “It’s been a great target for her as she continues with physio, working hard to get fit for the show in a couple of months is really helping to spur her on.

“She’s so focused, some of her friends are convinced that she will go all the way and win.”

So far, Bev has been a huge hit with the campmates and viewers alike.

*ED has contacted I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! reps for comment.

