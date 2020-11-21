I’m A Celebrity star Vernon Kay left viewers in hysterics when he appeared to swear in the live Bushtucker trial.

The 12 campmates faced The Royal Tournament on Friday night’s show and it was a battle of the sexes.

There were six celebrities on each team as they split into The Lords and The Ladies.

Vernon Kay appeared to swear on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

What did Vernon Kay say on I’m A Celebrity?

During the live trial, fans think Vernon dropped the f-bomb as thousands of cockroaches, maggots and worms dropped onto him.

The presenter went against Victoria Derbyshire as they were put into a coffin filled with creepy crawlies.

The pair had to unthread coins for their teams.

Vernon was covered in thousands of critters on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity fans say?

However, as the bugs were dropped onto him, Vernon shouted and appeared to swear.

One viewer said on Twitter: “Did Vernon just swear???”

Cue the Ofcom complaints after Vernon swore.

Another wrote: “Wait did Vernon just swear then?”

One added: “Any and Dec: ‘this is a live trial, which means please watch your language everyone.’

“Vernon, 10 minutes later: [BLEEP].”

Wait did Vernon just swear then? #imacelebrity — Ellie (@Elle_Browne) November 20, 2020

Any and Dec: this is a live trial, which means please watch your language everyone Vernon, 10 minutes later: F*CK#imacelebrity #ImACeleb — Rio 🤷 Climate Change is Real (@dognutbizkid) November 20, 2020

Meanwhile, others predicted the show will be hit by Ofcom complaints over Vernon.

One tweeted: “Cue the Ofcom complaints after Vernon swore.”

Another added: “All the snowflakes going to Ofcom to whinge about Vernon swearing.”

All the snowflakes going onto ofcom to whinge about vernon swearing #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/CrzkMhqslT — Leighanne🦄 ⚯͛ △⃒⃘🚀 (@TinyPurplePug) November 20, 2020

Elsewhere in the live trial, Ruthie Henshall was accused of ‘cheating’ by using her hands during a challenge.

The first challenge saw Ruthie and Hollie Arnold go against Shane Richie and Jordan North.

They had to go bobbing in offal to try and dig out coins with their mouths.

However, viewers said they spotted Ruthie using her hands to get the coins.

One wrote on Twitter: “Ruthie was cheating. Seen her hands go in a few times.”

Some I’m A Celebrity fans think Ruthie ‘cheated’ (Credit: ITV)

Another agreed: “Ruthie cheating in I’m A Celeb live challenge.

“Literally grabbing the stars and putting them in her mouth.”

Overall, The Lords bagged 31 coins in total while The Ladies won 24 coins.

This meant the Lords were treated to a luxury banquet while the Ladies had to stick with rice and beans.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 8:45pm.

