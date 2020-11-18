I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard will struggle if her campmates “upset” her, says her Coronation Street co-star Antony Cotton.

Antony, known for playing Sean Tully in the soap, said Beverley has been “brilliant” on the show so far as he appeared on spin-off programme The Daily Drop.

However, Antony said the Liz McDonald actress is a “very emotional person”.

Antony Cotton said Beverley Callard will struggle if campmates upset her on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

What did Antony Cotton say about Beverley Callard on I’m A Celebrity?

He told host Vick Hope: “Beverley’s a very emotional person. If someone upset her, that’s the thing that would derail her.

“But from what I can see everyone in there seems really nice.

“Famous last words… but especially the trial last night, she was with Vernon [Kay], she was with Jordan [North] they’re two gentlemen.”

Antony said Beverley has been “brilliant” on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

“You’ve seen her mother them”

He continued: “So far for me the big surprise has been Jordan – who is the best campmate ever – and Beverley and Vernon last night really bonded and formed a team.

“There’s something about northern spirit, a shared mutual understanding of each other.

If someone upset her, that’s the thing that would derail her.

“You’ve seen her mother them and want to put her arms around them and they’ve accepted that and embraced that, so it’s been really beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Antony praised Beverley for taking on the eating trial during Tuesday night’s show (November 17).

Antony predicted Beverley could be in the final three (Credit: ITV)

Beverley, Vernon and Jordan ate a string of vile dishes including vomit fruit, a deer’s testicle and a goat’s eye.

Speaking about the trial, Antony said: “Last night’s eating trial was a brilliant example of how resilient… she’s [Beverley] done all kinds of different jobs.

“She’s got stuck in and triumphed.

“Last night was an extraordinary trial, to get 10 stars and eat that horrendous muck. She’s been brilliant. We’re very, very proud of her.”

Jordan, Beverley and Vernon did the eating Bushtucker trial last night (Credit: ITV)

Following criticism from some viewers that Beverley had the “easier” dishes because she’s vegan, Antony defended his pal.

He said: “She’s been vegan genuinely since March!”

Elsewhere in the chat, Antony also predicted Beverley could make it to the final three.

When asked if he thinks she could win the show and be crowned Queen of the Castle, he said: “Beverley’s a queen in her own right, I think they’ve all

got a shot [at winning].

Beverley had vegan-friendly meals during the trial (Credit: ITV)

Could Beverley Callard win I’m A Celebrity?

“But I think the northern contingency has a really good shot this year.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if that eating trial last night is representative of the final night in camp.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

New episodes of I’m A Celebrity… The Daily Drop hosted by Vick Hope will be on the ITV Hub from 6am daily.

