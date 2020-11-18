I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard divided viewers when she took on the eating Bushtucker trial last night.

The Coronation Street actress, 63, faced the vile trial alongside fellow campmates Vernon Kay and Jordan North on Tuesday’s show.

However, viewers weren’t happy that Beverley had fermented plums and fermented tofu while her co-stars tried to chow down sheep’s brains, goat’s eyes and a cow’s tongue.

Beverley Callard faced the I’m A Celebrity trial (Credit: ITV)

Poor Vernon had to face a deer’s testicle while Jordan struggled to get a bowl of fermented catfish soup down.

Beverley also faced other disgusting foods, including vomit fruit.

As she faced fermented plums, Beverley said: “[They taste] absolutely disgusting,” as she gagged.

Vernon Kay had to eat a deer’s testicle (Credit: ITV)

After she finished eating them, host Dec Donnelly said: “You’re a machine, Beverley!”

Anyone else think Beverley is getting off lightly?

Beverley later revealed she’s been a vegan since March.

Dec laughed: “Was it worth it Bev?” as she shook her head and gagged again.

Beverley’s dishes still looked vile (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say?

Viewers were divided over the trial, with some saying they think Beverley had it easier than her campmates.

One person said on Twitter: “Jordan and Vernon watching Beverley get fruit when they’ve just downed testicles and a penis.”

Another commented: “Anyone else think Beverley is getting off lightly?”

One tweeted: “Wtf was that #ImACeleb trial… Beverley definitely got the easier options there like being vegan.”

Jordan and Vernon watching Beverley get fruit when they’ve just downed testicles and a penis. #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/OIZ1iXY71R — peachie keen. (@creedsbratton1) November 17, 2020

Anyone else think Beverley is getting off lightly? #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity — Leam da Silva (@leam_da) November 17, 2020

Wtf was that #ImACeleb trial… Beverley definitely got the easier options there like being vegan 😂 — Dan 🔥 (@Dan_Colquhoun95) November 17, 2020

Meanwhile, others defended the Liz McDonald actress and insisted her dishes were still horrible.

One added: “Idk why everyone is mad that Beverley is doing the eating challenge on #imacelebrity.

“There are plenty of disgusting vegan-friendly options out there, such as vomit fruit.”

Another wrote: “Don’t know why everyone is saying Beverley has an easy way out of the trial being vegan…

“It means she’ll have to eat the vomit fruit.”

Idk why everyone is mad that Beverley is doing the eating challenge on #imacelebrity There are plenty of disgusting vegan-friendly options out there, such as vomit fruit. — Silvan 🫖 (@paranormalpagan) November 17, 2020

Don’t know why everyone is saying Beverley has an easy way out of the trial being vegan… it means she’ll have to eat the vomit fruit 😂😂 #imacelebrity — Hannah 🎄🎅🏼☃️ (@Hannah_S39) November 17, 2020

One praised the trio, writing: “They all did amazing but those dishes absolutely disgusting.

“Vernon was incredible, Jordan did brilliant and Beverley amazing. I couldn’t do that.”

They all did amazing but those dishes absolutely disgusting 🤢🤢🤢 Vernon was incredible, Jordan did brilliant and Beverley amazing 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 I couldn't do that #ImACeleb — Niamh Lyons18 (@Lyons18Niamh) November 17, 2020

Beverley, Vernon and Jordan managed to eat all of their meals, meaning they won 10 out of a possible 10 meals for camp.

Their campmates were thrilled and enjoyed Quail.

After it was cooked, Jessica Plummer said: “We basically had chicken and chips. We had KFC!”

